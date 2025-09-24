"There is aura farming and then there is Hardik Pandya’s swag" - Fans laud all-rounder for fighting knock in IND vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a fighting knock in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue got off to a blazing start with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill firing at the top.
However, India lost quick wickets in the middle and were in a spot of bother at 114/4 when Hardik Pandya walked in. They needed someone to bat with stability but also keep the scoreboard moving, which is exactly what Hardik did.
The right-hander played a crucial knock, scoring 38 runs off 29 balls at a strike-rate of 131.03. His innings included four boundaries and a six as India finished with 168/6 after their 20 overs.
Hardik's key innings helped get to a challenging total for the bowlers to work with when they come out to defend with the ball. Fans lauded the all-rounder on X for his batting under pressure.
"There is aura farming and then there is Hardik Pandya’s swag," a user wrote.
Notably, this was Hardik's highest score in the competition so far. He often played such impactful innings for India in the middle when the team has been in difficult positions.
India will need Hardik Pandya to deliver with the ball
While Hardik Pandya did a decent job with the bat, his responsibilities are far from over in this contest. India will be under some pressure defending 169 against Bangladesh. Bangladesh had chased down exactly the same target in their previous game against Sri Lanka.
Alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik will have a vital role to play with the ball as well. Not only will he have to keep things tight, particularly in the powerplay, but also look to provide the Men in Blue with early wickets to put pressure on the opposition.
So far in this competition, Hardik has bagged three wickets from four matches with best figures of 1/26. However, he is more than capable of delivering with the ball in this format. Overall, he has picked up 97 wickets from 118 T20Is at an average of 26.63 and an economy rate of 8.23.
