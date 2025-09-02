"There cannot be a better player against him than Sanju" - Former India cricketer's big claim on keeper-batter ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif backs Team India's keeper-batter Sanju Samson to shine at the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. He opined that the 30-year-old could be the Men in Blue's best bet against Afghanistan's ace leg spinner Rashid Khan. Kaif noted Sanju has performed admirably even in South Africa, where the conditions for batting are quite tough. He further pointed out that the stumper has scored consistently over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said: &quot;He is among the top 10 six-hitters in the IPL. That's why I believe when Rashid Khan comes to bowl in the middle overs, there cannot be a better player against him than Sanju, as he can hit sixes down the ground. South Africa has one of the toughest conditions for batting, and he has hit two centuries as an opener there. He plays both pace and spin well, and in the IPL, he scores 400-500 runs every year.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Sanju has struck 219 sixes (172 innings) in the IPL across, the ninth-most in the league's history. He struck two centuries in India's four-match away T20I series against South Africa in November 2024. However, he failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the five-match home series against England earlier this year. He scored 51 runs from five innings at an average of 10.20. &quot;There is a World Cup after six months, and he deserves a chance&quot; - Mohammad Kaif feels Sanju Samson should bat at No. 3 in 2025 Asia CupSanju Samson played as an opener for Team India in recent T20Is. However, his spot in the batting order has come under threat after the return of Shubman Gill. Mohammad Kaif believes that the Indian team management should go with Sanju ahead of Tilak Varma for the No. 3 spot. He said in the same video:&quot;Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill will open (in the Asia Cup). For the No. 3 spot, I feel Tilak Varma is a youngster and can wait for his turn. Sanju is an experienced batter, and he could be groomed by giving him consistent opportunities at No. 3. There is a World Cup after six months, and he deserves a chance.&quot;The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from September 9. India will open their campaign on September 10 with a clash against the UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.