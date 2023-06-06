"There was a big difference in their resources" - Salman Butt on comparison between MS Dhoni and Imran Khan 

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt believes that it won't be fair to compare MS Dhoni and Imran Khan's success as leaders, given that both of them had different resources while captaining their respective teams.

Butt suggested that Dhoni had a massive advantage, as India had a formidable batting lineup during his tenure. He pointed out that Khan had to rely on himself and Javed Miandad for batting fireworks.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt stated:

"You cannot draw comparisons here. MS Dhoni had the world's best batting lineup. Imran, on the other hand, had just himself and Javed Miandad. Imran was an all-rounder, so Miandad was the only big batter in that team."

He added:

"I don't want to compare, as there was a big difference in their resources. But both of them were brilliant captains and decision-makers. They would back their players completely. Imran bhai was very vocal, as seen from his gestures. Dhoni was not at all vocal."

Both Dhoni and Khan are rated very highly by fans and experts alike. Khan led Pakistan to their maiden ICC World Cup win in 1992. Dhoni, on the other hand, is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies (T20 World Cup in 2007, 50-over World Cup in 2011, and Champions Trophy in 2013).

MS Dhoni proved his mettle as a leader yet again by leading CSK to their fifth IPL title

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showcased stellar form in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Chennai beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS method) in thrilling fashion in the final, securing their fifth IPL trophy.

Dhoni received praise from all quarters for his leadership in the edition.

Much to the delight of CSK fans, Dhoni confirmed that he won't be returning after IPL 2023. Speaking in a post-match interview after the summit clash, he expressed his desire to return next season, giving fans a gift for their unwavering support.

The veteran keeper nursed a knee injury throughout IPL 2023. According to reports, he underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital following the completion of IPL 2023 to address the issue.

