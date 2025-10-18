"There cannot be a bigger mistake" - Mohammad Kaif bats for star spinner's inclusion in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former batter Mohammad Kaif batted for the inclusion of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI for the first ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs Down Under, with the first set to be played on Sunday, October 19.

Mohammad Kaif reckoned that not playing Kuldeep Yadav could be a huge mistake. He reflected that it would be a test for captain Shubman Gill, whether he would be a defensive leader and drop Kuldeep or take the attacking route and play the wicket-taking spinner.

Notably, India have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI series. Moreover, Mohammad Shami was not selected. In their absence, Mohammad Kaif stressed the need to play Kuldeep.

"The real test is in captaincy. He does not have Bumrah or Shami. And if he does not play Kuldeep, that will be a big mistake. The likes of Travid Head and Mitchell Marsh are afraid of three bowlers. Bumrah, Shami, and the third is Kuldeep. If you take him there and do not play him, there cannot be a bigger mistake than that. It will be a test of his captaincy if he wants to be a safe captain or an attacking captain," he said on his YouTube channel.

In recent times, India have followed a trend of playing batters till number eight. The focus on batting depth has led to Kuldeep missing out on many occasions. However, Mohammad Kaif opined that they could play just two pacers and use Nitish Kumar Reddy as the third placer to fit in Kuldeep.

"If you want batting till number eight, then you have to play Kuldeep at nine and leave one pacer out. Nitish Reddy can be the third pacer with three spinners, eight batters, and Kuldeep as well. Kuldeep has proved. His bowling style suits every pitch. He is a better option in Australia than Sundar and Axar. Kuldeep has proved himself across formats and conditions. If you do not have Bumrah, Shami, and Kuldeep all three in the XI then it will be a problem," he added.

Against Australia in ODIs, Kuldeep has bagged 31 wickets from 23 games. He displayed solid form in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 as well.

Mohammad Kaif reckons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be hungry to prove themselves

Mohammad Kaif reckoned that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be hungry to prove their ability with the bat. The ODI series will mark their return to international cricket. Neither Rohit nor Virat is guaranteed to play the 2027 World Cup at the moment.

However, Kaif backed them to do well in Australia and showcase their worth in the format.

"Whatever is happening is different. They are not getting the right treatment. A great captain like Rohit was removed. The future of such a big ODI player like Kohli is not certain. Both the players will be hungry to prove that you are pushing us as you like youngsters but you are wrong, we are still as good as we have been. They have still scored runs everywhere. Now the competition is directly with the youngsters. After the series people should tell see they are still the same as they were before," he said.

The former batter also added that his series would be a test for Shubman Gill as India's captain. He was appointed as skipper ahead of the series. Gill recently became the Test captain as well and drew the series in England. While India beat the West Indies at home, Mohammad Kaif opined that it would be a challenge for Gill to win a big series.

"It is a test for Gill. He has not won any tournament yet as captain. People are considering him the future captain. He has replaced Rohit and the pressure will be on him. I feel he has not won India a trophy yet. He is a good player and a good captain yes, but if he wins in Australia, then his name will be registered as a winning captain."

Therefore, this ODI series will also mark the beginning of a new era for India under Gill in the format.

