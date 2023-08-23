"There can be a wildcard entry" - Aakash Chopra says Washington Sundar is a tempting option for India's World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra reckons Washington Sundar could be a wildcard entry in India's World Cup squad if he fares well in the final T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday, August 23.

Sundar went wicketless in the first two T20Is and got to face just one delivery. The spin-bowling all-rounder has not been picked in India's Asia Cup squad and is part of the Asian Games contingent instead.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted the significance of the third T20I for Sundar as the Asia Cup squad lacks an off-spinner although Rohit Sharma acknowledged that both he and Ravichandran Ashwin were considered. He observed:

"Washington Sundar was royally ignored. He hasn't been picked for the Asia Cup. He was a point of discussion but there is no off-spinner in the team. So this could be a change, there can be a wildcard entry."

The former Indian opener feels Sundar can become an enticing option if he excels with both bat and ball. He stated:

"If he picks up wickets with his off-spin and scores runs whenever he gets to bat, although he might not get batting here - if all of that happens, then Washington Sundar - tempting option."

Chopra highlighted that the Indian team will search for off-spinners whenever they are confronted with a plethora of left-handers in the opposition lineup. He pointed out that the Men in Blue rarely use left-arm spinners against left-handed batters, irrespective of who the captain is.

"Why should you change anything?" - Aakash Chopra wants India to retain the same XI

Aakash Chopra does not want India to make a change to their playing XI for the final T20I. He reasoned:

"Am I expecting a change in the XI because we have won (the series)? Why should you change anything? Seriously, I feel they shouldn't make a change. Play with the same team because after this T20, the next T20 will be after two-and-a-half months against Australia after the World Cup."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that, barring the Asian Games, the Men in Blue don't have any T20Is lined up for a considerable while. He said:

"So when you are not going to play T20 cricket for such a long time, there will be the Asian Games in between but it's not the same team that's going to play, India's B team will be going in any case as the A team will be playing the World Cup, I would say don't miss this opportunity at all."

The majority of the Indian squad for the Ireland series will also be seen plying their trade in the Asian Games. Only Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson and Prasidh Krishna are not part of the squad for the multi-sport event, although Tilak Varma, who has been picked, might have to be replaced if he makes it to India's World Cup squad.

