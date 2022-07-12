"There is no controversy on this" - Arun Lal steps down as Bengal coach due to age and fatigue

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal has stepped down from his position as Bengal's domestic head coach. Playing under Arun's guidance, Bengal qualified for the Ranji Trophy semi-finals this year.

Bengal cricket has been in the headlines this year because of the controversy involving veteran wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha. In a chat with India Today, Lal was asked if he was unhappy with the circumstances leading to his resignation, the former Indian cricketer replied:

"There is no controversy on this. I just said CAB that I don't want to continue as a Bengal Coach. It's a 24 X 7 job. We need to travel the whole day. Coaching a cricket team is a difficult job. I think I am ageing. That is why I am giving up."

During the same chat, Lal mentioned that the current Bengal squad is the complete package. In his view, the Bengal team may win the championship in all three formats in the coming years.

I have taken this decision happily: Arun Lal clarifies there is no dissatisfaction with CAB

Arun Lal was further asked if he is dissatisfied with the authorities regarding his job. He replied:

"I have taken this decision happily. There is no question of dissatisfaction. I am just ageing. The Bengal team has taken the shape. The boys are really good."

Apart from coaching, Lal has also tried his hand at commentary after retiring from all formats of cricket. It will be interesting to see if he decides to make a return to the commentary box like Ravi Shastri or enjoys his retirement with his family.

