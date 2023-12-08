"There should be a discussion with them" - Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli T20I future

Harbhajan Singh believes that national selectors must have a discussion with senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before taking a call on their T20I future.

Harbhajan further reckoned that India should continue to back their youngster on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup. He pointed out how the Suryakumar-led side delivered impressive performances in the five-match home T20I series against Australia.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Harbhajan said:

"Suryakumar Yadav's team played exceptionally well in the recent matches. I believe we must now think about the future. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are big names; there should be a discussion with them. If we back our youngsters now, we will be able to get them ready for the T20 World Cup. With that said, it is important to talk to Virat and Rohit and know what they think of their T20 future. The BCCI chairman and selectors will have to do that."

Notably, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not featured in India's T20I team since the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli was the leading run-getter in the edition, chalking up 296 runs from six outings.

The duo won't feature in the upcoming T20I and ODI series against South Africa, as they requested a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.

"The match isn't over till Rinku is at the crease" - Harbhajan Singh compares Rinku Singh to MS Dhoni

India batter Rinku Singh has impressed many with his consistent performances in T20 cricket. The southpaw has excelled in the finisher's role for the Men in Blue.

Harbhajan Singh reserved high praise for Rinku, comparing his finishing prowess to MS Dhoni's. He stated:

"Rinku Singh is a fantastic talent. He has the confidence to hit sixes at will. India need a player like him at No. 5 and No. 6. It is the most difficult position and it is never easy to play the role of a finisher. Not just his hitting ability, but his temperament is also very good. He is somewhat similar to MS Dhoni with his hitting ability and calmness. The match isn't over till Rinku is at the crease, even if 60 runs are required off 25 balls."

India completed a brilliant 4-1 series win over Australia. Rinku Singh mustered 105 runs from four innings at a fantastic strike rate of 175.00.