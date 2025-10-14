"There was some impatience" - Indian legend's stunning take on Shubman Gill's captaincy after IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on Shubman Gill's captaincy after the second Test between India and the West Indies. India beat the visitors by seven wickets to seal the series 2-0.

It was Shubman Gill's first Test series win as captain of the Indian team. However, Ashwin highlighted certain areas where Gill could have done better as a leader. He reckoned that the 26-year-old could have rotated his bowlers better and showed some creativity in field placements.

"Today’s bats send mishits very far, like off Jayden Seales; so you can’t always attack more. Maybe in bowler rotation, Shubman Gill could do better, more creativity in field placement, like when Justin Greaves reverse-swept with point open; that’s not always the best move on a red-soil pitch with bounce. You have to watch closely and prepare extra," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

West Indies scored 390 runs in their second innings. It was a solid effort from their batters. John Campbell and Shai Hope struck hundreds while Justin Greaves (50*) and Jayden Seales (32) made key contributions.

Ashwin stated that Gill's inexperience as a captain was seen on the field. He felt that Gill was slightly impatient and needed to improve on the tactical front.

"In my view, Shubman Gill has less experience in field and it shows; he’s confident and backs players, but in tactics like rotation and placement, more work can be done and it was visible. It felt like he needed the help. In such conditions you will have to give bowlers ten-over spells. There was some impatience. He needs some guidance," he added.

This was Gill's second Test series as captain. His maiden series as skipper came during the England tour, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ravichandran Ashwin on role of Indian fast bowlers in home Tests

While Ravichandran Ashwin reckoned that Gill could have rotated the bowlers better, he also reflected on the role of Indian pacers in home Tests. He felt that the pacers did not use bouncers much due to their knowledge of bowling in such conditions.

"In this series Indian fast bowlers played a role. They do have a role. Indian fast bowlers have generally refrained from bowling bouncers because they have a better idea of bowling in sub-continent. We do a little bit more with the ball. We bring reverse swing and LBW into play," he said.

Mohammed Siraj bagged 10 wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked up seven across two Tests. However, Ashwin highlighted how former captain Virat Kohli would ask his pacers to bowl bouncers and give them encouraging fields. He cited how the likes of Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Ishant Sharma made good use of bouncers.

"When Virat Kohli was captain, he’d urge fast bowlers to bowl bouncers if wickets weren’t coming in 2–3 overs. He loved having square leg on the boundary so bowlers could bowl bouncers with protection. Fast bowlers instinctively know to bowl bouncers when square leg is back. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, all used bouncers well, but mainly when the ball reverses, not so much otherwise."

Overall, Ashwin reflected that Indian fast bowlers have done well in home conditions. The likes of Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Kapil Dev all have over 100 Test wickets at home.

About the author Rishab Vm



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

