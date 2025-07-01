"There was just a little bit too much reaction" - Former Australian cricketer's massive take on Shubman Gill's captaincy amid ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg seemed unimpressed by Team India skipper Shubman Gill's body language in the recently concluded Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors suffered a five-wicket defeat in the contest, failing to defend a mammoth 371-run target in the fourth innings.
Commenting on Gill's captaincy, Hogg opined that the 25-year-old needed to be calmer and composed following missed chances or dropped catches. The cricketer-turned-expert made these remarks in his latest YouTube video.
Hogg said (from 35:33):
"There's one aspect of his captaincy that I'd like to see him just control a little bit more, and that's probably body language. He is an excitable character. They dropped five catches in that first innings, and every now and then, there was just a little bit too much reaction for a captain around the players. You've got to be cool, calm and collective under those crisis situations."
Suggesting that a good leader backs his teammates despite them making a few mistakes, Hogg added (from 37:17):
"For me, it's all about body language moving forward with those particular situations. That's a sign of a good leader, making sure that your troops know that the captain has got their back, and we are out there fighting together."
It is worth mentioning that the ongoing England tour is Shubman Gill's maiden assignment as India's new red-ball captain. He was given the crucial leadership position following the red-ball retirement of former captain Rohit Sharma in May.
"Don't go so defensive" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Shubman Gill's captaincy after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Shubman Gill was a bit defensive in his approach during England's run chase. He pointed out that India didn't set an attacking field despite overcast conditions.
Manjrekar reckoned that someone like Virat Kohli would have been far more aggressive as a captain in such a situation. Speaking to Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator said (via Sports Tak):
"Overcast conditions, I know the ball wasn't doing too much, but they pre-empted the English approach and had a far too defensive field. I hate to bring Virat Kohli as a comparison because it's unfair on the young man, but you can just imagine Virat Kohli in that situation.
"Whether they would have got wickets or not, Kohli would have shown the opposition that he's trying to get them out. Gill is not that kind of personality, nor that kind of captain. But maybe don't go so defensive, pre-empting things."
Shubman Gill has a chance of redeeming himself by leading India to their maiden Test victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match will be played from July 2 to 6.
