"It was just adrenaline going through that celebration" - Chris Gayle relives 2012 T20 World Cup win

Universe boss Chris Gayle is one of the greatest entertainers the sport has ever witnessed. The West Indies legend has made innumerable memories in his international career that spanned over two decades.

In a recent video uploaded by Cricket West Indies (CWI), Chris Gayle threw light on some of the most memorable moments from his cricket career. Recollecting the celebrations after the 2012 T20 World Cup win, Gayle said:

"Falling over the championship trophy board. Well, the guys actually pushed me over. That time we had something going it was the 'Gangnam style' and it was the champion song. So you know me with my antics went overboard, did some pushups, and had a fantastic time.

"We just dived from left to right, it was just adrenaline going through that particular celebration. It was brilliant. There were memories that you will actually cherish for the rest of your life," he added.

West Indies held their nerves against Sri Lanka in a low-scoring encounter to lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Batting first, West Indies posted 137 runs before bowling out the Islanders for a mere 101 runs to win the match by 36 runs.

Among other things, Chris Gayle also talked about his first triple century, the Universe Boss title, and threw light on one of his first images in the West Indies jersey.

"I still have a baby face which only has a bit of beard" - Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

Speaking about one of his pictures from the younger days, Chris Gayle jokingly said that he still carries the baby face with a little bit of beard on it. He stated:

"My baby face picture. I have still got a baby face but with just a bit of beard in it. I am not sure if its 1999 or 2000 but I think it was a UK tour, beautiful smile, face cool like a cucumber. Those were the days, superb man."

The Universe Boss is the first person to reach the milestone of 14,000 T20 runs! 🙌🏾#MissionMaroon #WIvAUS 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/vOluiRKe7W — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle is currently a part of the T20I series against Pakistan. He didn't have a good start, scoring only seven runs in the first match, and will look to bounce back. The southpaw will look to hit strides ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled in the UAE and Oman later this year.

Edited by Prem Deshpande