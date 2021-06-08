"There is not a single kid who doesn't want to play for Pakistan" - Imran Tahir expresses disappointment

Pakistani-born South African international Imran Tahir recently expressed his disappointment on not being able to represent the Men in Green at the highest level.

Tahir moved from Pakistan to South Africa via the UK for personal reasons. He played first-class cricket in Pakistan and county cricket for Middlesex and Yorkshire. He then traveled to South Africa, where he realised his dream of playing international cricket.

T20 Countdown @DerbyshireCCC Bowling



Most wickets in a T20 season for Derbyshire



23 Ravi Rampaul in 2019

17 Matthew Critchley in 2019

17 Alex Hughes in 2018

17 Imran Tahir in 2017@mattcritchley96 @yozza18 @ImranTahirSA pic.twitter.com/PeJENvu9zb — David Griffin Photography (@dgriffinpix) June 8, 2021

Imran Tahir is grateful to South Africa for providing him with the opportunity. While speaking to CriCast, he said:

"There is not a single kid who doesn't want to play for Pakistan. I have learned all my cricket in Pakistan. I have played first-class cricket in many countries including England and South Africa, but playing in Pakistan has helped me overcome all my fears."

Imran Tahir added:

"However, I am grateful to South Africa and the citizens of the country for giving me this opportunity to realise my dreams."

When I started picking wickets I felt I could play professional cricket: Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir had a fairytale start to his cricketing career. As the eldest son in the family, he had to start working at a very early age. However, his life changed when he was selected for the Pakistan U-19 side after appearing for a trial. Speaking about his journey, Imran Tahir said:

"I was never interested in studies while growing up despite my dad being a highly educated person. He is a very big inspiration in my life and I always look up to him. Coming back, when I was working for a shop in Pakistan, I went for a trial one day."

Imran Tahir added:

"It was the U-19 trials and selectors picked me without even seeing and knowing my background. It marked the beginning of the journey and when I started picking wickets, it looked like I could play professional cricket."

Imran Tahir has represented the Proteas in 20 Test matches, 107 ODIs and 38 T20Is, picking up 293 wickets across all formats.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar