“They allow a celebrity to bowl an actual delivery” - Former Australia opener recalls Tom Curran controversy from BBL 2023-24

Former Australia opener David Warner recalled a controversy involving England's Tom Curran during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Warner wrote about how he felt bad for Curran a year on from the incident.

During the 2023-24 BBL season, Tom Curran, who was playing for the Sydney Sixers, clashed with an official during warm-up after being told to not practise his run-up on the pitch. Despite the warning, Curran ran through the wicket and even nearly collided with the match official. He was subsequently banned for four matches for trying to intimidate the umpire.

In his X post, David Warner pointed out how a celebrity was allowed to bowl on the wicket pre-game in the ongoing 2025 BBL season. Warner implied that if the celebrity was allowed to do so, then Curran getting banned last year was not right.

"I feel for Tom Curran last year now, getting done for four games because he ran up and down the wicket to mark his run up to play the bbl game he was participating in. But they allow a celebrity to bowl an actual delivery on the wicket pre game🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️," the left-hander wrote.

Here's the incident that led to Tom Curran's four-match ban:

Tom Curran signed for Melbourne Stars for 2024-25 BBL after four-match ban last season

Tom Curran signed for the Melbourne Stars for the ongoing 2024-25 BBL season. The English all-rounder, after playing for Sydney Sixers last season, has appeared in four games for the Stars this season.

He last played in the clash against his former team Sixers on December 26, 2024, in Sydney. In four games in the ongoing season, Curran has scored 80 runs at an average of 20 and has also picked up two wickets, one each against the Sixers and the Perth Scorchers.

Speaking of his overall BBL record, the all-rounder has played 40 matches, picking up 53 wickets at an average of 21.73 and an economy rate of 8.44. He has also scored 439 runs in the league at an average of 20.90, strike-rate of 142.07, and a top score of 62.

