“They can bring him in for Washington Sundar” - Irfan Pathan suggests changes in India playing 11 for AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged Team India to make room in their playing XI for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion for the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The wrist spinner was not in the mix of things during the series opener in Perth, where the visitors suffered a tame seven-wicket loss.

Kuldeep Yadav had to settle for a place on the bench as India included three all-rounders in the playing XI to incorporate maximum bowling options while maintaining batting depth. Both spinners in the team, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, were all-rounders, meaning that there was no room for the sole frontline spinner in the squad.

Irfan Pathan suggested a couple of ways on how Kuldeep Yadav can be brought into the playing XI. He opined that India either have to bench Washington Sundar, or one of their frontline pacers to make room for the wrist spinner's inclusion.

"How can we make space for Kuldeep Yadav in the team? According to me, India have 3 ways on how to include Kuldeep in the playing XI. Firstly, they can bring him in for Washington Sundar. Otherwise, one of three fast bowlers- Siraj, Arshdeep, or Rana, has to sit out. With this option, India have the batting depth which they prefer since Sundar will be there at No.8, and Reddy becomes the third seamer. You can try any of these options, but try to include Kuldeep Yadav in the side," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Irfan Pathan elaborated that Axar Patel and Washington Sundar's bowling performances on a pace and bounce-friendly track in Perth are evidence enough to suggest that Kuldeep Yadav can also make an impact in similar conditions.

"I'm advocating for Kuldeep Yadav because he is such an attacking option. We saw even in Perth that a spinner took a wicket, it is not as if spinners cannot function there. The reason why India did not go with proper five frontline bowlers in the first ODI is that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer, are playing after several months," he added.

Axar Patel and Washington Sundar chipped in with a combined six overs in the rain-curtailed series opener, where they conceded 33 wickets, and claimed a couple of wickets.

Irfan Pathan's Team India playing XI for AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

The all-rounder retained the same batting order as the first ODI, but named Kuldeep Yadav as a must-have in the playing XI. He remarked that one of Washington Sundar or Harshit Rana have to sit out for the must-win encounter.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar/Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Team India have a prolific record at the iconic venue, having won nine out of their 15 matches there. They have also recorded wins in their last five ODI appearances at the venue, with the latest being during the 2018-19 tour.

