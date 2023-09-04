"They can all put a case forward to open the batting" - Australia's batting coach names 3 contenders ahead of 2023 World Cup

Australian cricket team's batting coach Michael di Venuto has strongly hinted at Mitchell Marsh opening at the 2023 World Cup, naming the all-rounder as a genuine contender alongside Travis Head and David Warner.

Di Venuto also praised Head for making the most of the opportunity in the T20I series.

Marsh earned the Player of the Series award as Australia swept the T20I leg 3-0 against South Africa. The West Australian struck 186 runs in the three-game series while striking at 186 with a best of 92*. Meanwhile, Head was the Player of the Match in the third T20I, making 91 to help Australia chase down 191.

At a press conference after the T20I series, Di Venuto stated that Head reacted extremely well to the ball in the third T20I and observed his ability to hit the ball at all parts of the ground.

"There's lots of options for us moving forward (for) opening the batting. You look at the World Cup – David Warner comes back into the mix, Mitch Marsh, Travis Head, they've all got good form recently, they can all put a case forward to open the batting at the World Cup. Tonight Trav was really good, he stood a lot stiller and reacted the ball really well to the ball. He can hit all around the ground."

Marsh performed sensationally while opening the innings earlier this year in the ODI series against India. The seam-bowling all-rounder hammered 2 fifties in 3 matches, striking at 131.08.

"He's got a bit more responsibility out on the field" - Australia batting coach on Mitchell Marsh

Michael di Venuto observed how well Mitchell Marsh has replicated his aggressive form across formats and that captaincy has only done him a world of good. He added:

"Mitch is a natural leader and has been for us for a long time. Now we've got the 'C' next to his name, so he's got a bit more responsibility out on the field. He's been batting like that for the last couple of years, he's playing beautifully in short-form cricket. We saw him transfer that form into Test cricket during the Ashes, he's full of confidence in his own game and has been for a period of time."

The 31-year-old will also lead Australia in the five-game ODI series against South Africa, beginning Thursday, September 7.