"They are checking all the Indian girls while we are checking in on the overseas players as well" - Smriti Mandhana on RCB's team environment 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women's Team Captain Smriti Mandhana has praised the squad for their cohesiveness after a rough start to the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

RCB are yet to win a contest and sit at the bottom of the table with four successive losses and are in dire need of a spark and momentum.

The franchise will now have to more or less win all their remaining matches if they wish to qualify for the knockout stages of the WPL. Their first attempt in the second half of the tournament comes in the form of the high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC), led by Meg Lanning.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Mike Hesson speak about the mood and the belief in the camp, and what they’ve done to address the concerns ahead of our must win game.



PS: Smriti has a heartfelt message for all you RCB fans at the end.



#PlayBold DC v RCB: Game Day PreviewSmriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Mike Hesson speak about the mood and the belief in the camp, and what they’ve done to address the concerns ahead of our must win game.PS: Smriti has a heartfelt message for all you RCB fans at the end. DC v RCB: Game Day Preview Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Mike Hesson speak about the mood and the belief in the camp, and what they’ve done to address the concerns ahead of our must win game. PS: Smriti has a heartfelt message for all you RCB fans at the end.#PlayBold https://t.co/4DjlQsJ9II

Ahead of the fixture at the DY Patil Stadium, Mandhana told RCB's social media handles:

"I think all the overseas players have also played a huge role in terms of their experience. They are all getting the girls along, they are checking all the Indian girls while we are checking in on the overseas players as well. I think the team environment has been positive, it's now about going out there and and reflect on the ground, that's where we are lacking."

Overseas players Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry have been influential on the field, but the side desperately needs contributions from the remaining unit to muster a serious challenge and kickstart a comeback.

"I would just say please keep us in your prayers, we are trying our best to do whatever we can" - Smriti Mandhana

With four losses to begin the campaign, it has been a time to forget for the players as well as the ardent fans of the franchise.

Building on their popularity from the Indian Premier League (IPL), coupled with their acquisition of high-profile players like Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, RCB have a huge fan base but have not had a chance to celebrate following a poor set of performances.

Issuing an apology to the fans and hoping to make amends for the remainder of the tournament, Mandhana said:

"I firstly feel extremely sorry, we could not really, kind of perform the way we wanted to for the fans, and thanks for supporting even though we have not the best of starts. I would just say please keep us in your prayers, we are trying our best to do whatever we can, in terms of getting that first win on the board."

RCB will take on DC in their fifth match of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 13.

Will RCB make a comeback in the second half of the tournament? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "It's not the best place to be around as a team, but the girls have been amazing" - Smriti Mandhana on RCB's morale following rough start to WPL 2023

Poll : 0 votes