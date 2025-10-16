"They deserve a farewell that brings tears to every eye" - 1983 World Cup winner's stunning statement on Kohli & Rohit ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former Indian pacer Madan Lal believes the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma deserve an emotional farewell as and when they walk away from the sport. The stalwarts have already retired from two of the three formats and remain active only in ODIs for Team India.Kohli and Rohit last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, where the side triumphed without suffering any setbacks. Despite showing no signs of decline in ODIs, much has been speculated about the pair's future in international cricket.Talking about the duo in an interview with the Cricket Predicta TV Show (via NDTV):&quot;Rohit and Virat still have a lot of cricket left in them. They deserve a farewell that brings tears to every eye — something like what the world witnessed when Rafael Nadal retired. India must honor them the same way. Players like them are once-in-a-generation.&quot;Rohit and Kohli will be back in action for India when they take on Australia in a three-match ODI series down under, starting in Perth on October 19.&quot;Virat now needs to step out of his comfort zone&quot; - Madan LalMadal Lal believes the upcoming Australian ODI series will be a test of Virat Kohli's mental strength, given his recent retirement from Test cricket and uncertainty around his future. The 36-year-old is the third all-time leading scorer in international cricket with 27,599 runs in 550 games.The veteran right-hander is also second all-time in centuries, behind only Sachin Tendulkar, with 82..&quot;Virat now needs to step out of his comfort zone as he faces a formidable Australian side. He has given everything to Indian cricket — his passion, fitness, and hunger have set the highest standards. What he needs most right now is mental strength. Retirement is his personal choice, but yes, I was surprised when he decided to retire from Test cricket,&quot; said Madan Lal (via the aforementioned source).Kohli boasts a stellar record in ODIs with 14,181 runs (2nd all-time), including 51 centuries (most all-time), in 302 matches. The champion batter has enjoyed incredible team success this year, with India winning the 2025 Champions Trophy and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) triumphing for the first time in the IPL.