“They have enough depth to be dangerous” - Ravi Shastri on Pakistan’s semifinal chances at 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has opened up on Pakistan's chances of successfully defending their Champions Trophy title this year. Shastri believes that although the expectations will be massive, the Men in Green have enough depth in their squad to be dangerous.

Pakistan sealed their first Champions Trophy title in the previous edition in 2017 by beating arch-rivals India in the final at The Oval. The upcoming edition will mark the first time the sub-continental nation has hosted an ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the former all-rounder observed that the reigning champions have had a fantastic run in ODIs recently but opined that Saim Ayub's absence could hurt them.

"There’s always pressure when you play at home in the sub-continent – whether it’s India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Pakistan – the expectations are massive," Shastri said. "But I think they are the kind of side that, with the exposure they’ve had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, have put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa. They've missed Ayub at the top, and he’s a crucial player. But Pakistan ahave enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions."

The Men in Green felt Ayub's absence at the top during the tri-series opener against New Zealand on Saturday in Lahore. Chasing 331, the hosts promoted Babar Azam to open but he managed only 10 runs as the side were bowled out for 252, losing the match by 78 runs. Their bowling unit also came under the scanner, especially Shaheen Shah Afridi, who went for 88 runs despite taking three wickets.

"Pakistan’s fast bowling brigade is very, very good" - Ricky Ponting

The Men in Green will depend heavily on their pace attack. (Credits: Getty)

On the same program, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting echoed Shastri's views about Ayub's absence. While lauding the fast bowling unit, Ponting also claimed that Babar and Mohammad Rizwan must be consistent for the Asian giants to become a top-tier side.

"I agree with Ravi. Saim Ayub is a high-quality player, and his absence is a massive gap to fill," he said. "But Pakistan’s fast bowling brigade is very, very good. Led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, who’ve been terrific in recent series, they have the pace and skill to trouble any batting line-up. Babar has been a bit up and down in recent years, but if he and Rizwan can bring their A-games, that’s when they become incredibly dangerous."

The defending champions will open the eight-team event by facing New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. However, they must first set their sights on winning the tri-series also involving South Africa.

