"They are favorites in my opinion"- Imad Wasim backs Pakistan to win Asia Cup and ODI World Cup

All-rounder Imad Wasim feels Pakistan are the favorites to take both the Asia Cup as well as the ODI World Cup later this year. He has been impressed with the kind of squad that the Men in Green have picked and feels all the bases are covered.

While Imad isn't a part of the squad, he believes the squad has what it takes to win both tournaments with ample options in all departments.

Here's what Imad Wasim was quoted as saying to a YouTube channel as per Cricket Pakistan:

"I just want the Pakistan team to win the World Cup and Asia Cup and Afghanistan series, and I am very happy with the team they have announced. I am looking forward to watch them play because in ODI, Pakistan has got a very strong team and they are favorites in my opinion, both in the Asia Cup and the World Cup."

Imad Wasim on his ODI future

Imad Wasim continues to play in T20 leagues around the world, but last played an ODI for Pakistan in 2020 in Rawalpindi. While he is not being considered at the moment, Imad has claimed that he is available for selection if and when needed.

On this, he stated:

"There has to be clarity, and Mickey Arthur is that sort of a person, and Inzamam-ul-Haq is sort of a person who gives you clarity and calls you up and tells you what's going on and obviously who wouldn't want to play World Cup for Pakistan, like it's an amazing thing. I have not retired from ODI cricket but if an opportunity comes in, I am very looking forward, and I will be up for it."

Pakistan's Asia Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.