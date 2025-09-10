"They are going to play the exact same team against Pakistan" - Former opener makes huge playing XI prediction after IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match

Former opening batter Aakash Chopra feels that Team India will stick with the same winning combination for their upcoming Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against Pakistan. The Men in Blue kickstarted their campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side sprung up several surprises in their team combination for the opening clash in the tournament. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh failed to find a place as India focused on strengthening their spin department while also focusing on the batting depth.

The wicket-keeping selection debate was also put to rest as Sanju Samson made the cut over Jitesh Sharma. However, the Kerala player was slotted out of position, with Shubman Gill opening the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Aakash Chopra stated that Team India should now go on to back this particular combination as the likes of Samson and Kuldeep, who were initially doubtful to feature, cannot be dropped at this juncture.

"They are going to play the exact same team against Pakistan. If they are going to change now, whether it is about Jitesh, that should not happen, not at all, Sanju must play. So, I don't see a change. How can you actually tell Kuldeep that you are not playing the next game? They should play both Kuldeep and Varun throughout the tournament actually," Aakash Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo.

However, Chopra and former India coach Sanjay Bangar expressed their reservations regarding the limitations of the team combination that India have chosen to go with for the time being.

"I think they can sustain with this sort of a strategy till the time Hardik Pandya is fully available, and fit," Bangar said.

"If there is dew, you can't go in with just one proper fast bowler with Pandya and Dube as back ups and two wrist spinners and take a chance. I don't think that is a very wise strategy," Chopra added.

Sanju Samson did not avail a chance to bat during the meagre run chase, but had a sharp outing behind the stumps. Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, was the pick of the bowlers, with his stunning figures of 4-7 off just 2.1 overs.

"India A team will also hammer them" - Aakash Chopra on the grim state of associate nations

Despite a few promising displays of late, the UAE could only produce a tame display of the highest order. After being put into bat, the batting unit were no match to India's bowling prowess as they collapsed from 47-2 to 57 all out in the space of five overs.

Aakash Chopra remarked that UAE would not be a threat to India's back-up squad as well, which shows the grave state they are in.

"India A team will also hammer them (UAE) to be fair, again, no disrespect. But, the alternate India XI that you want to pick today, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Iyer, Ruturaj, and what not, you will find that they will beat them," Chopra said.

Sanjay Bangar noted how Shubman Gill employed a positive approach in his cameo during the run chase.

"The biggest takeaway was that strike rate of Gill was above 200. That seems very brilliant," he said.

Gill largely played second fiddle to the ultra-aggressive Abhishek Sharma at the other end, but managed to leave a small mark with his unbeaten 20 off just nine deliveries.

