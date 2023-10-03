“They have got Netherlands first up; they could lose that” - Nasser Hussain analyzes Pakistan's unpredictability factor

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has sid that while Pakistan are a very good side, they remain unpredictable.

According to Hussain, Babar Azam’s men could go down to Netherlands in their World Cup 2023 opener but also have the ability to reach the final.

While Pakistan are not considered among the favorites at the upcoming World Cup, none of the other teams or critics can write them off. The Asian side was on the brink of elimination in the T20 World Cup last year after losses to India and Zimbabwe but fought back commendably to finish as runners-up.

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, Hussain told a YouTube channel that one cannot really predict what Pakistan can came up with:

"I think they (Pakistan) are very good tournament side. They have got Netherlands first up, they could lose that. That is Pakistan for you. But then they'll go on a run.

"You look at the last World T20. They were out of it, and, then, suddenly, they are in the final. They are mercurial because that is the brand and style of cricket they play. They are incredibly watchable side.”

The former England batter added that Pakistan can put opponents under pressure if they post above-par scores:

"If they get an above-par score against you, any team in the World Cup, you are in trouble."

Pakistan take on Australia in their second World Cup 2023 warm-up game in Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 3).

Ramiz Raja lashed out at Pakistan after New Zealand loss

Former captain Ramiz Raja questioned the potency of Pakistan’s bowling attack after New Zealand eased to victory in the warm-up game, chasing 346.

According to Raja, Babar and Co. will have to score 400 if they bowl in the manner that they did against the Kiwis.

“I know it was just a practice game, but a win is a win. And winning becomes a habit. But I feel Pakistan are now getting a habit of losing. First they lost in Asia Cup, and now here. Pakistan scored 345, and it was a great run-chase (from New Zealand),” Raja said.

"If these are the pitches - and you will get such pitches in India - you will have to score 400 if your bowling keeps misfiring like this. You will have to change your tactics, take risks. And we don't do that. We play defensively for first 10-15 overs and then shift gears,” he added.

Pakistan begin their 2023 World Cup campaign against Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday (October 6).