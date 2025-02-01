"They just kicked me out, they've had enough of me already" - R Ashwin makes a cheeky comment on post-retirement life at BCCI Naman Awards 2025

Legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a hilarious response when asked about his post-retirement life. His comments came after he received a special honor at the BCCI Naman Awards 2025 on Saturday in Mumbai.

Ashwin recently retired from international cricket and ended as India's second-highest wicket-taker with 765 scalps across all formats. He also garnered 4,394 runs with six centuries and 14 fifties.

On being asked by Harsha Bhogle how his family has been reacting after his retirement and him spending his entire day at home, Ravichandran Ashwin said:

"They just kicked me out, they've had enough of me already. Look I've never been home for this stretch together. I have dropped children before, but dropping and picking up them and also being part of their daily routine something I didn't sign up for. But, I must admit I am enjoying quite a bit."

Further, Ashwin reflected on his storied career and reiterated that his dream came true after playing alongside batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. He also mentioned forming strong bonds with some players in the latter half of his career.

“My dream was to stand next to Sachin Tendulkar and play the game. It was gratification and a dream come true for a very normal middle-class guy. The entire journey has been a huge high, difficult to put a finger on a single performance. For me, the entire journey of discovery and rediscovery. I have evolved a lot as a cricketer and an individual. Built a lot of great relationship at the back half of my career," Ashwin said after receiving the award.

Ravichandran Ashwin to represent CSK in IPL 2025

Although Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from international cricket, he will be in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After being released by the Rajasthan Royals, the Chennai Super Kings splurged INR 9.75 crore to secure his services for the forthcoming season.

During the BCCI Naman Awards 2025, the 38-year-old revealed that he has started training for the cash-rich league, set to take place from next month.

"I am practicing, training with my trainer as IPL is also coming."

Ravichandran Ashwin played for the Chennai-based franchise from 2009-15 and scalped 90 wickets in 97 appearances. During this period, he helped the side to win the titles in the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

