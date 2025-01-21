"They don't know what to do" - Basit Ali slams Pakistan for delaying 2025 Championships Trophy squad announcement

Former Pakistan captain Basit Ali seems unimpressed by Pakistani selectors ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He stated that the team management is still clueless about their combination, hence the delay in squad announcement.

The multi-nation International Cricket Council (ICC) event is set to be hosted on Pakistani soil. The Men in Green are the only participating team who haven't announced their roster for the event.

Basit opined that Pakistan have a lot of issues to address, with the lack of depth in their batting order being the biggest cause of worry. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-expert said (from 3:03):

"They don't know what to do. The biggest issue is Saim Ayub. We still don't have any updates about his fitness. I will only speak about what I am seeing right now. However, I hope that I am wrong. Pakistan's middle order is an issue because they will have to face bowlers who bowl over 140 kph. Only against India, it will be a spin attack, rest I don't see any role for spinners. Pakistan's No. 5, 6 and 7 are looking dodgy to me at the moment. That's why I belive Saud Shakeel should be included."

The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to kick off on February 19. Pakistan will take on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi in the opening encounter.

"You want to put a T20 player?" - Basit Ali feels Khushdil Shah should not be picked for 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan's dynamic batter Khushdil Shah has been in terrific form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The 29-year-old has scored 274 runs across six innings at a strike rate of 197.12.

However, Basit Ali emphasized that Khushdil is more suited to T20 cricket and won't be the right fit in Pakistan's batting lineup for the 2025 Champions Trophy. He said in the aforementioned video (from 4:12):

"A few people want Khushdil Shah to be picked. You want to put a T20 player in the Champions Trophy? Forgive me, friend, he is not my enemy, but talk about him when it's the T20 format."

Basit also urged the selectors to include leg spinner Shadab Khan in the squad for the marquee tournament. The bowling all-rounder has been absent from Pakistan's ODI team since the 2023 World Cup.

Suggesting that Pakistan need to recall Shadab for the crucial competition, Basit said (from 5:13):

"Yes, I strongly speak against Shadab Khan, but Pakistan require him at this time. His batting will also be an advantage. A spin-bowling all-rounder is needed."

Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy. The tournament makes a return for the first time since 2017. Pakistan clinched a 180-run win over arch-rivals India in the final of the previous edition.

