"They know their limits"- Rashid Khan explains why Kohli, Williamson and Babar are world-class

Afghanistan and Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Rashid Khan gave his opinion on why batsmen like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam are a class apart from others. The 22-year-old feels the trio back their natural game, something which is crucial in modern-day cricket.

Rashid Khan has bowled against all three stars and is certain that Kohli, Williamson and Babar play their shots with more authority and control. He is of the opinion that these players hardly hit any extravagant shots and bank more on conventional orthodox cricketing strokes.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Rashid Khan also explained why it is difficult to single out the better batsman out of Kohli, Williamson and Babar.

"It is quite difficult (to compare the three batsmen) but no doubt Virat is a world-class player. Even Kane Williamson and Babar Azam are right up there. They know their limits and the shots they can play. The process with which they start and end their innings is very clear," Rashid Khan opined.

My focus is always on backing my own ability: Rashid Khan

Ladies and gentlemen. Here's the pick of PSL this year. What an all-rounding performance from Rashid Khan. He has been absolutely brilliant since day 1 of PSL. Performing both with bat and ball. Golden pick by Qalandars. What a win! 💚#PSL6 | #LQvIU | #IUvLQ pic.twitter.com/gqp3rvNGo5 — Daniyal Mirza (@Danitweets__) June 9, 2021

Rashid Khan will soon be facing off against Babar Azam when Lahore Qalandars take on the Karachi Kings in a crucial PSL 2021 encounter. Babar has grown into one of the best batsmen in the world and Rashid Khan will be crucial to Lahore's chances if they have to get the better of Karachi.

However, the 22-year-old isn't focusing too much on the opposition batsman as he believes in backing his own strength as a bowler. Rashid Khan is of the opinion that if he bowls a good line and length, he will have a higher chance of dominating Babar or any other batsman.

"No doubt Babar is a world-class batsman. But as a bowler my focus is always on backing my strengths. As a bowler you do study the strong and weak points of the batsman you are bowling to. But at the same time, backing your my is important and that is bowling good line and length. If I do that then whoever the batsman is, I will get good results. I do watch their videos for planning but I believe in backing my own ability," Rashid Khan signed off.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee