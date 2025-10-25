"They know that there are people waiting for them to fail" - Mohammad Kaif's huge remark on Indian superstars after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former batter Mohammad Kaif made a huge remark on Indian superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the third ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue beat the hosts by nine wickets in Sydney.

Ad

Mohammad Kaif reckoned that certain people were waiting for the two legends to fail. He added that these included the 'selector' and some from the media. However, he added that Rohit and Virat would also be aware of people wanting them to fail. He also felt that the two stars were determined and would be persistent in fighting for their place in the team.

"They know that there are people waiting for them to fail. (On the host asking who are those people) The selector and some people from the media. Ab to zid bhi hai Rohit Sharma ki Virat Kohli ki. They will be determined not to give anyone a chance to remove them from the team," he said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

Trending

Notably, Rohit and Virat are not guaranteed a spot in the Indian team for the 2027 ODI World Cup. There has been constant pressure on the two to keep proving themselves to remain in the team.

In the third ODI, they showcased their class and reminded everyone of their worth. Rohit scored an unbeaten hundred. He made 121* off 125 balls with 13 fours and three maximums. On the other hand, Virat remained unbeaten on 74 off 81 balls, including seven boundaries. They stitched an unbeaten 161-run stand as India won the game by nine wickets.

Ad

Mohammad Kaif reflects on tension between Rohit-Virat and Gambhir

Mohammad Kaif also made a huge statement on a possible rift between players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with head coach Gautam Gambhir. He highlighted that the two players did not converse with Gambhir after the third ODI.

Kaif believed that the two superstars had decided to take their respect into their own hands. He added that the two batters would be aware that no one would support them at this stage of their careers. The former cricketer felt that only performing and playing for the country would be their focus at the moment.

Ad

"Virat Kohli was talking to someone on the phone after the match. Rohit Sharma also walked past Gautam Gambhir after collecting the Man of the Match and Man of the Series trophies. They might have exchanged smiles, but he walked past him. We can clearly see that they have decided that their respect is in their own hands now. Life has come full circle for both of them. When you are a new player, you know that nobody is going to support you, and you must perform to stay in the team. They have the same approach again towards the end of their career. It's like, 'Yaha koi dost yaar nahi hai, main Hindustan ke liye khelunga' (There are no friends here, I will play for India)," Mohammad Kaif said.

The veterans would be keen to continue performing and feature at the 2027 World Cup for the Men in Blue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news