"They'll be naming a stand after him" - When MS Dhoni made a hilarious comment about Virat Kohli after Indian star's Adelaide heroics

With Team India batting star Virat Kohli set to return to the storied venue of the Adelaide Oval for the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, October 23, ex-captain MS Dhoni's quip has resurfaced. Due to Kohli's outstanding numbers across formats at the venue, Dhoni quipped the local authorities might consider naming a stand after him.

The statement from the legendary keeper-batter came after the star batter's innings of 90 off 55 deliveries in the first of the three T20Is against Australia in Adelaide in 2016. The right-handed batter stayed unbeaten and propelled the Men in Blue to a match-winning total of 188/3 in 20 overs. The tourists eventually won by 37 runs to take a series lead.

Speaking during the presser after the game, Dhoni had said:

"I think in Adelaide, they’ll be naming a stand after him, the amount of runs he’s scoring. By the time he ends his career, quite a few Australian grounds will have his stand."

Across formats, the Delhi-born cricketer has amassed 975 runs at the Adelaide Oval. It was at this venue that Kohli brought up his first Test hundred in Australia. The 36-year-old has 527 runs in Tests, 244 in ODIs and 204 in T20Is at the Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli had scored a match-winning ton when India last played an ODI in Adelaide

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

This will be the Men in Blue's first ODI at the Adelaide Oval since 2019. Kohli, who was the captain during the 50-over rubber in 2019, had scored 104 off 112 deliveries when the visitors were chasing a stiff 299 for victory. India went on to chase it down with four balls to spare, with the skipper taking the Player of the Match award, overshadowing Shaun Marsh's 131.

The Indian team find themselves in a familiar spot, having lost the first ODI in Perth and needing to win in Adelaide to level the series. The 36-year-old should relish the opportunity to take the series to a decider on Saturday, October 25, in Sydney.

