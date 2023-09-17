"They cannot play him" - Fans erupt as Mohammed Siraj's 6/21 blows Sri Lanka's batting away in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Mohammed Siraj blew the Sri Lankan batting lineup out of the water with a sensational spell in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

The Indian speedster had the ball on a string and displayed incredible control coupled with pace, swing and seam movement. The Sri Lankan batters had no answer to the same and lost as many as four wickets in the fourth over to find themselves reeling at 12/5.

Siraj continued to chip away and picked up his maiden five-wicket haul before bagging a sixth wicket as the hosts continued to crumble and dance to his tunes.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were stunned by the Hyderabad seamer's brilliance as he put India on the cusp of a record eighth Asia Cup title.

Mohammed Siraj ends with 6/21 as Sri Lanka shot out for 50 in Asia Cup 2023 final

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka called it right at the toss and opted to bat first in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 against India. Rain delayed the start of the contest by 40 minutes, and that proved to be the calm before the storm.

Jasprit Bumrah nicked Kusal Perera out in the first over as he swung the ball around corners again. Siraj replicated the same, cutting the Sri Lankan batting order down to size in his second over as he snared four wickets and found himself on a hat-trick at one stage.

Before they knew it, the hosts were 12/5 in four overs, and things never took a turn for the better. Siraj flattened Dasun Shanaka's off-stump to pick up his fifth before Kusal Mendis met with the same fate.

At 33/7, Sri Lanka were in danger of being bowled out for the lowest-ever ODI score. While they managed to avoid that ignominy, they finished on a round 50 as Hardik Pandya chipped in with three wickets of his own.

Siraj finished with scarcely believable figures of 6/21 off seven overs, and India need a mere 51 runs to lift their eighth Asia Cup title. While the pitch is dry, the ball has been swinging under overcast conditions. Nevertheless, India remain firm favorites to wrap up a straightforward chase.

Is Mohammed Siraj's 6/21 the greatest spell by an Indian bowler in ODIs? Have your say in the comments section below!

