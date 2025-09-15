“They are playing outdated T20 cricket” - Indian legend’s brutal remark on Pakistan after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin slammed Pakistan for playing outdated T20 cricket after their crushing seven-wicket loss to Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai on September 14. Coming off an impressive tri-series win against Afghanistan and the UAE, the Men in Green had an easy victory over Oman in their Asia Cup opener.However, they were found wanting with bat and ball in their second Group A outing against India. Batting first, Pakistan posted a sub-par 127/9 in their 20 overs against a dominant Indian bowling lineup.In response, the Men in Blue displayed their batting might, chasing down the total with ease in the 16th over.Speaking about the contest post-game, Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, said (7:03):&quot;They don't know that Abhishek Sharma will dance down the track or Tilak Varma will play sweeps and reverse sweeps. They are playing outdated T20 cricket. All they do is just slog on both sides of the wicket, especially Mohammad Haris. It felt like a mismatch while watching the game.&quot;He continued:&quot;Despite watching Hardik and Bumrah in the first innings, Shaheen Afridi kept running in and bowling fast and full to get hit in the powerplay. He has played cricket for so many years. Yet to not know that bowling cutters into the wicket was the way to go, what was he bowling? They didn't assess the game, pitch or the opponent.&quot;India completed their 27th win in their last 30 T20Is and their 11th in 14 T20I meetings against Pakistan.&quot;There is no way they could have defended 160&quot; - R AshwinRavichandran Ashwin dismissed the idea that a total of 160 or more would have helped Pakistan compete against India in their Asia Cup meeting. The former off-spinner was unimpressed with Pakistan's bowling, especially ace pacer Shaheen Afridi's spell.Team India opener Abhishek Sharma took Afridi to the cleaners in the powerplay, with the veteran pacer conceding 23 runs in his two overs.&quot;There is no way they could have defended 160. They have no bowling. Shaheen Afridi has played for so long. It was clear that running in and bowling full and fast was getting belted. But if you bowl a slower ball into the wicket, it was impossible to score,&quot; said Ashwin (via the aforementioned source).The win took India to the top of Group A with four points in two matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan are second despite losing to India, with two points after two games.