  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • “They are playing outdated T20 cricket” - Indian legend’s brutal remark on Pakistan after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

“They are playing outdated T20 cricket” - Indian legend’s brutal remark on Pakistan after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:19 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Pakistan were no match to India with bat and ball in the all-important Asia Cup 2025 clash [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin slammed Pakistan for playing outdated T20 cricket after their crushing seven-wicket loss to Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai on September 14. Coming off an impressive tri-series win against Afghanistan and the UAE, the Men in Green had an easy victory over Oman in their Asia Cup opener.

Ad

However, they were found wanting with bat and ball in their second Group A outing against India. Batting first, Pakistan posted a sub-par 127/9 in their 20 overs against a dominant Indian bowling lineup.

In response, the Men in Blue displayed their batting might, chasing down the total with ease in the 16th over.

Speaking about the contest post-game, Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, said (7:03):

"They don't know that Abhishek Sharma will dance down the track or Tilak Varma will play sweeps and reverse sweeps. They are playing outdated T20 cricket. All they do is just slog on both sides of the wicket, especially Mohammad Haris. It felt like a mismatch while watching the game."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"Despite watching Hardik and Bumrah in the first innings, Shaheen Afridi kept running in and bowling fast and full to get hit in the powerplay. He has played cricket for so many years. Yet to not know that bowling cutters into the wicket was the way to go, what was he bowling? They didn't assess the game, pitch or the opponent."
Ad

India completed their 27th win in their last 30 T20Is and their 11th in 14 T20I meetings against Pakistan.

"There is no way they could have defended 160" - R Ashwin

Ad

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the idea that a total of 160 or more would have helped Pakistan compete against India in their Asia Cup meeting. The former off-spinner was unimpressed with Pakistan's bowling, especially ace pacer Shaheen Afridi's spell.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma took Afridi to the cleaners in the powerplay, with the veteran pacer conceding 23 runs in his two overs.

"There is no way they could have defended 160. They have no bowling. Shaheen Afridi has played for so long. It was clear that running in and bowling full and fast was getting belted. But if you bowl a slower ball into the wicket, it was impossible to score," said Ashwin (via the aforementioned source).

The win took India to the top of Group A with four points in two matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan are second despite losing to India, with two points after two games.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications