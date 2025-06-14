“They had to put pressure on Bavuma” - Former cricketer slams Pat Cummins’ captaincy in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden slammed Pat Cummins' captaincy on the third day of the 2025 WTC final. The game is being played between South Africa and Australia at Lord's.

Australia picked up a couple of wickets in South Africa's second innings, dismissing Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder. However, they could not break through Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma. They failed to pick further wickets as South Africa ended the day with eight wickets in hand.

Matthew Hayden called out Pat Cummins for the defensive approach and putting enough pressure on Temba Bavuma, who had newly arrived at the crease after Mulder's dismissal.

“You know, this defensive effort here from Australia, it was all about how they were going to take wickets and how they were going to do that early. You know, when they got through to Mulder, they got through Rickelton, and they had to put at that point pressure on Bavuma. They had to put those catching cover areas, had to be less defensive, more attacking. Can you imagine if those first couple of balls had been chipped up? South Africa now it's three down. Australia got control of the match. So for me, that was a trick," Hayden said (via Hindustan Times).

Hayden added that as the partnership between Markram and Bavuma built on, it took the game away from Australia's grasp.

"The drifting of the nature of the game just allowed the rotation of strike, allowed that partnership to grow and build in confidence, and it just got away from the Australian bowling lineup. Yes, it's flat conditions, but you must take 10 wickets to defend the World Test Championship. You must take the top three out of play," he added.

Australia, who won the 2023 WTC finals by beating India under the leadership of Pat Cummins, are now on the verge of a defeat and could end up not defending their title.

Defensive captaincy from Pat Cummins as South Africa get closer to historic victory

Defending 282 runs in the final innings, Australia needed wickets to put pressure on South Africa. They had managed to bowl the Proteas out for just 138 in their first innings.

This time around, however, they failed to apply pressure following a defensive approach from Pat Cummins. Aiden Markram slammed a brilliant unbeaten 102 off 159 balls while Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 65 as the duo stitched an unbeaten 143-run stand.

With just 69 more runs needed to win with eight wickets in hand, the Proteas are on the verge of a historic victory. Ahead of the fourth day's play, South Africa are strong favorites to win the 2025 WTC final.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

