"They didn't say anything to me" - Ravindra Jadeja's stunning revelation on being appointed vice-captain for IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed that being appointed as the vice-captain for the home Test series against the West Indies came as a surprise to him when the squad was announced. While the 36-year-old has played the role of deputy in the white-ball formats, it was his first time being appointed vice-captain in his stellar Test career.

Regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the West Indies series with injury, resulting in a change in vice-captaincy.

When asked when he came to know about his appointment as Shubman Gill's deputy ahead of the first West Indies Test, Jadeja said (via BCCI.TV):

"They didn't say anything to me. They just announced the team and I saw that besides my name the VC is written, so I was very happy. And as a player, you always gain confidence whenever you see some kind of gesture from the management, captain and coach. At the end of the day, you are always happy to do good and share your experience for the team."

The veteran all-rounder expressed his delight at being appointed the Test vice-captain, saying:

"It's very special for me as a player. They gave me respect because the management, captain, and coach have decided to give me some extra responsibility. I am very happy to do it and whenever the team needed my experience and needed me to say anything regarding planning, I am always happy to do it."

Jadeja has been arguably India's most valuable Test player over the past decade, boasting excellent all-round numbers. The 36-year-old has scored 3,886 runs at an average of 37.72, while picking up 330 wickets at an average of 25.16 in 85 Tests.

"Over the past two years, he has been in tremendous form" - Shubman Gill on Ravindra Jadeja

Team India skipper Shubman Gill heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his incredible all-round showing in the past couple of years ahead of the opening Test against the West Indies. The talismanic all-rounder has taken his batting to new heights this year in Tests, averaging a phenomenal 69.37 in seven matches.

Jadeja has also picked up 55 wickets in 19 Tests with the ball since the start of 2024.

"I think in the past couple of years, the kind of form that he has shown, we always knew… playing Jaddu bhai in India is always a difficult aspect (to the opposite side). The kind of form he has shown with the bat is the reason I think he has become our number 6 batter in Test matches. I think over the past two years, he has been in tremendous form," said Gill (via Cric Tracker).

Jadeja played a massive role, especially with the bat, in India's recent 2-2 drawn series in England with a century and five half-centuries.

