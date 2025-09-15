  • home icon
"They were struggling to reach 100" - Former Indian wicketkeeper's scathing statement on Pakistan after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 15, 2025 01:08 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
India produced an excellent all-round performance to defeat Pakistan in Dubai [Credit: Getty]

Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik dismissed the notion that a bigger score would have helped Pakistan trouble India in the recently concluded 2025 Asia Cup clash at Dubai. Winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan succumbed under the brilliance of the Indian bowlers, finishing on a sub-par 127/9 in 20 overs.

The bowlers displayed better fight, especially in the middle overs, before India eventually completed the run chase in the 16th over. Considering the relatively challenging pitch on offer, many believed a score of 160 might have troubled India in the second innings.

Yet, in a post-match conversation on Cricbuzz, Karthik said dismissively (1:59):

"I don't think 160 would have made a difference. First of all, Pakistan had to get there. They were struggling to reach 100 and the 130 they managed to get was because of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Let's assume they got 160, then India would have batted differently. Through the middle, they just took their time. Tilak Varma played at a run-a-ball and that's not something he always does. So they would have shown different intent and they would have finished off even then in a clinical manner."
He continued:

"Maybe not with 25 balls to spare and maybe with 10 balls to spare. But I still feel India would have gotten home because Pakistan over the years boasted strength in fast bowling. They bowled two overs today, the fast bowling. Though the pitch was slow, they used to always trust their fast bowling. Now they trust their spinners."
After the bowlers did a number on Pakistan, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front, finishing unbeaten on 47 from 37 deliveries.

"This kind of game tells you where India stands" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik said another one-sided India-Pakistan encounter was an indication of where the Men in Blue stood in world cricket. India have been on a phenomenal run in T20Is, winning 27 out of their last 30 outings, including the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

It was also India's 11th win in 14 matches against their arch-rivals in T20Is and their third consecutive against them.

"This kind of game tells you where India stands. It was a bit of a mismatch and we are just way ahead of where Pakistan are. It is just too obvious when you play a game like this. They excelled in all three departments and it pretty much tells you how strong Indian cricket is," said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).

The win made it two out of two for India to start their 2025 Asia Cup campaign, after their thumping nine-wicket victory over the UAE in their tournament opener. The Men in Blue will take on Oman in their final Group A fixture on Friday, September 19.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
