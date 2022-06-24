"They wanted to kill two birds with one stone" - Ahmed Shehzad makes stunning revelations about his Pakistan teammates

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad hasn't featured for his national team for a while now. There was a time when he was considered the future of Pakistan batting but his international career has tapered off due to injuries and inconsistency.

However, the 30-year-old has now revealed that there were more factors to him not being a consistent starter for Pakistan. He claimed that some of his teammates back then wanted him out of the team along with middle-order batsman Umar Akmal.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Ahmed Shehzad made some bold claims about the unfair treatment that he received from his teammates and the management. He said:

"Some of my teammates tried to associate my name with Umar Akmal by planning to give negative impression regarding me. This was a pre-planned approach and they wanted to kill two birds with one stone. I will not say their name but I will not make this public. It started from within the team."

Ahmed Shehzad on Waqar Younis' infamous report

Back in 2016, the then Pakistan coach Waqar Younis presented a report to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He reportedly mentioned that Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal needed to prove their form in domestic cricket for a place in the national team.

Here's what Shehzad had to say about it:

"I have not seen the report myself but a PCB official told me that these remarks have been said regarding me. But I believe that these things should be discussed face-to-face and I am ready to take on that challenge. Then we will see who is right and who is wrong."

Ahmed Shehzad also spoke about how he was cast out without being given an opportunity to present his side. He added:

"Maybe I have more things to say and I might even have a bigger reach than them but I opt to stay quiet because you need to live up to your own standards. But their words hurt my career, especially since I was not allowed to present my case."

With Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq having cemented their place at the top of the Pakistan batting order, it will be difficult for Shehzad to make a comeback.

