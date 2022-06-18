"They will carry on pushing the boundaries" - Nasser Hussain in awe of England after their brutal display against the Netherlands

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes the English limited-overs side will continue to thrive and break records at will following their brutal display against the Netherlands on Saturday. Hussain feels England will reach the 500-run mark sooner or later in one-day cricket.

England broke their own record of 481 for the highest total in men's cricket in the first ODI against the Netherlands by amassing 498. The current world champions' record-breaking total centred around tons from Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Buttler, who thrashed a 70-ball 162.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain stated that it's extraordinary for England to score almost 500 even without Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and Joe Root in their ranks. The 54-year-old feels England will keep touching new heights in one-day cricket and a total of 500 is not far away.

Nasser Hussain wrote:

"England can be without people such as Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and Joe Root and can still just smash their way past their own world 50-over record total. The hitting potential is extraordinary."

He added:

"The white-ball revolution did not end with the 2019 World Cup. They will carry on pushing the boundaries. A total beyond 500 either in the last two games in Amsterdam or later in the summer? Why not. England will not hold back, that's for certain. There is no stopping them."

England Cricket @englandcricket



We break our own World Record with a score of



Incredible.We break our own World Record with a score of #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Incredible.We break our own World Record with a score of 4️⃣9️⃣8️⃣🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/oWtcfh2nsv

Buttler, who was the star of the show, hammered 14 sixes in his 70-ball knock and added 184 and 91 with Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone, respectively. The hosts bowled out the Netherlands for 266 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"When he is batting like that he is impossible to bowl to" - Nasser Hussain on Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes the IPL experience has transformed has unearthed an even more dangerous version of Buttler. Hussain felt his bottom-hand play and bat speed was incredible, making the bowlers toothless.

Nasser Hussain added:

Jos Buttler was a freak anyway but add the IPL experience he has now and the fantastic campaign he has just enjoyed with Rajasthan and you are seeing a special talent in the form and belief of his life."

"A couple of Buttler's sixes on Friday were hit off balls that just missed the yorker length but his bottom hand comes through at the last second and enables him to get underneath the ball and just hit it out of the ground. The bat speed, with the bottom hand coming through, is incredible and when he is batting like that he is impossible to bowl to."

The second ODI will begin on June 19 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen and England will aim to wrap up the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far