"This has been the best year of his career with the bat" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's century in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Ravindra Jadeja for proving his worth as an all-rounder, especially with the bat, in the first Test against the West Indies. He opined that 2025 has been the best year with the bat in the 36-year-old's career.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 104 off 176 deliveries as India ended Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday (October 3) at 448/5 in their first innings. The hosts have a 286-run lead heading into the third morning, with Washington Sundar (9* off 13) being the other unbeaten batter.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra praised Jadeja for his prowess against spin and for his consistent performances with the bat this year.

"It's his sixth century and he has scored nearly 4,000 runs. He is slightly underrated, but, in my opinion, he is the world's No. 1 Test all-rounder. No one comes close to him. He needed to use his feet as he knew he would use the rough to get the batter out as a left-arm spinner himself," the former India opener said.

"He never had any problems against spin. His game improved overseas when he started playing well against fast bowling. Spin was never a challenge for him, and this spin was, unfortunately, posing very little challenge in any case. Sir Jadeja now has seven 50-plus scores in Tests this year. This has been the best year of his career with the bat," he added.

However, Aakash Chopra noted that 2025 has been the weakest year with the ball for Ravindra Jadeja. The cricketer-turned-commentator expressed hope that Jadeja picks up a seven-wicket haul in the second innings, highlighting that the left-arm spinner has picked up only seven wickets thus far this year.

"The dominance was seen in the entire innings" - Harbhajan Singh on Ravindra Jadeja's century in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja has struck six fours and five sixes during his unbeaten 104-run knock. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same discussion, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh praised Ravindra Jadeja for dominating the West Indies attack.

"It was an enjoyable century. The way he increased the scoring rate was commendable. The way he kept hitting sixes after going down the wicket was praiseworthy. He used his feet very well. The dominance was seen in the entire innings," he said.

The analyst opined that the all-rounder has deservedly been promoted in the batting order, highlighting that he can play as a pure batter.

"It didn't seem for even once that the opponents had a chance to get him out. Ravindra Jadeja's stature as a batter is growing day by day. I feel the decision to promote him has been taken at the right time because the way he bats, he can easily play as a batter," Harbhajan observed.

Ravindra Jadeja has amassed 659 runs at an average of 82.38 in seven Tests in 2025. He has struck two centuries and five half-centuries in 13 innings this year.

