“This experience is going to make him better” – Abhishek Nayar backs Shubman Gill for 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar has backed Shubman Gill despite his recent failures in the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

The 39-year-old said that tough conditions in the Windies will only help him improve his game. Gill returned scores of 7,34 and 85 (three ODIs), and 3 (first T20I) in the limited-overs series.

Gill, though, has been sensational in ODIs since 2022, scoring 1388 runs in 24 games at an average of 57.88, including four tons and six half-centuries. Nayar told PTI:

"I am not worried about Shubman, as he has got a strong base and culture. It's tough for a young cricketer to play so much cricket and be that consistent. You need to cut him some slack and say that he's going to fail."

He continued:

“He's playing in the West Indies, not the easiest of conditions for batting… low-scoring games. This experience is going to make him better. I think he's going to have a terrific World Cup.”

Abhishek Nayar wants selectors to give long rope to Rinku Singh

Abhishek Nayar has urged selectors to give a long rope to Kolkata Knight Riders sensation Rinku Singh. The left-handed batter earned a maiden call-up for the upcoming three T20Is in Ireland and the 19th Asian Games. Nayar said:

"There's a possibility that he may take a little more time (to adapt to international cricket), you know, because of his upbringing. But he is a terrific player. Anyone who averages 60 in First-Class cricket, 50 in List A, and 30 in T20 is a terrific player.”

He continued:

“So, I would love to have a long rope for him and, hopefully, the selectors will keep faith in him. Rinku is also someone who will add so much value to the team with his overall attitude.”

KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra | Rinku Singh will train with Nitish Rana at Noida and then under Abhishek Nayar at the KKR Academy before leaving for Ireland for his first tour with the national team. | Rinku Singh will train with Nitish Rana at Noida and then under Abhishek Nayar at the KKR Academy before leaving for Ireland for his first tour with the national team. pic.twitter.com/z62xK4ZNQk

Nayar also reckons Venkatesh Iyer could be a crucial player for India in the future. He said that the all-rounder could support captain Hardik Pandya:

“Unfortunately, he suffered an injury last year. In terms of the future, he is a very versatile player.

"You've seen him bat up the order, down the order, and he can give you some overs as well. He's someone who can adapt very quickly because of the amount of intelligence and smartness he possesses.”

Venkatesh Iyer has been included as a standby for the Asian Games. He has played two ODIs and nine T20Is for India.