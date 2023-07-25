"This is franchise heritage" - Fans delighted after TSK secure playoffs berth after a thrilling win over SFU

The Texas Super Kings (TSK) became the third team after the Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom to secure their spot in the playoffs of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA.

The Faf du Plessis-led side pulled off a stunning run chase against the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) to seal their progress in the tournament. After electing to bat first, SFU posted 172-7 on the board while Gerard Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers for TSK, returning with figures of 4-31.

TSK were in a spot of bother during the run chase as skipper Du Plessis' poor form continued. He was dismissed for a duck and Cody Chetty also followed suit, leaving the team reeling at 11-2 in the second over.

Devon Conway and Milind Kumar then repaired the innings, but the real match-winner came in the form of Daniel Sams. The all-rounder scored 42 runs off just 18 deliveries as the team wrapped up the run chase with five deliveries to spare.

Fans brought up the immaculate manner with which the Super Kings' franchises are run around the world, following yet another feather to their cap.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Playoffs here we come for Texas Super Kings. Everywhere we gooo



#SFUvTSK #WhistleForTexas #MajorLeagueCricket From what looked a lost situation, rescued superbly by Milind Kumar and Daniel Sams just went into top gear, finished off by Calvin Savage and Gerald Coetzee.Playoffs here we come for Texas Super Kings. Everywhere we gooo

“They looked down and out but they find a way to rise, like only they can. Oh this franchise!”



#Yellove #WhistleForTexas Texas Super Kings into playoffs and this quote“They looked down and out but they find a way to rise, like only they can. Oh this franchise!”

#MLC2023 @TexasSuperKings From being 5 down, losing all hope to winning with 9 balls to spare to qualify into the playoffs.... Typical super kings template this !

G.O.A.T franchise for a Reason. Unbelievable chase in the Knockout game.

Joburg Super Kings - 1 playoff in 1 SA20

Texas Super Kings - First MLC, first Semifinal



ZIS IS FRANCHISE HERITAGE



#MajorLeagueCricket #MLC2023 pic.twitter.com/bI3YLCbSSa Chennai Super Kings - 12 semifinals in 14 IPLsJoburg Super Kings - 1 playoff in 1 SA20Texas Super Kings - First MLC, first SemifinalZIS IS FRANCHISE HERITAGE

"Looking forward to the playoffs" - TSK captain Faf du Plessis

TSK are also still in the hunt for a potential top-two finish if the final league fixture goes their way. MI New York will face the already-qualified Seattle Orcas in a must-win game which will dictate the final points table

Faf du Plessis and Co. have finished the league stage with six points and a net run rate of +0.570.

Praising Milind Kumar's performance and looking forward to the playoffs, franchise skipper Faf Du Plessis said during the post-match presentation:

"Incredible game. Sams, a knock like that on that pitch is great. Coming across from India and to do this here is great. This league is made for players like that. He showed great composure. That partnership (between Milind and Sams) was vital for us. A win like this gives you a lot of confidence. Looking forward to the playoffs."

The Super Kings franchise group has made it to the playoffs across all tournaments they have participated in so far. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), while the sister franchise Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) qualified for the semi-final of the inaugural SA20 league in early 2023.

Will the franchise go on to win the inaugural MLC tournament? Let us know what you think.