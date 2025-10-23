"This is a genuine pattern of dismissal for Rohit Sharma" - Indian legend's scathing remark on Virat Kohli's dismissal in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted the irony of Virat Kohli being dismissed by a game plan usually devised for Rohit Sharma by the opposition. The ace Indian right-handed batter was trapped LBW for a duck by Xavier Bartlett with an incoming delivery in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.

Virat Kohli once again had to come out to bat early in the innings after Shubman Gill was caught at mid-off in the seventh over off Xavier Bartlett's bowling. The right-arm pacer welcomed the No.3 batter with a series of outswingers, focusing on his apparent weakness while dealing with deliveries outside the off stump. However, to wrap up the over, Bartlett surprised Kohli by straightening his line and getting one to nip back and hit him on the pads.

Virat Kohli had no choice but to walk back as the ball was projected to strike the middle stump if he had decided to take a review. This marked the second successive duck for the ace player, after his eight-ball effort in the series opener in Perth recently.

R Ashwin explained how such a plan is used to trap Rohit Sharma, where the incoming delivery usually either sneaks through the gap between his bat and pad, or traps him in front.

"Xavier Bartlett bowled two outswingers and then straightened the line to trap Virat Kohli LBW and dismiss him. Now, this is a genuine pattern of dismissal for Rohit Sharma. Always you will get to see this (in case of Rohit), whether it be against Kagiso Rabada in South Africa or even against Pat Cummins in Australia. The way that Virat got out to the ball that came back in, he actually missed the line," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel after the second ODI between India and Australia.

"I saw during the innings break, Abhishek Nayar talking about how that was a great ball. But the one thing I would be worried about, what Abhi said was perfect, but Virat actually missed the line of the ball. If we see it again, Virat actually planted his foot in line with the ball, so that is probably telling me a story that Virat needs more time in the middle to probably get his rhythm going," he elaborated.

Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion in a dejected fashion after yet another poor outing, and acknowledged an appreciative Adelaide crowd on the back of his potential final appearance at the iconic venue.

"I really hope Virat comes out of this" - R Ashwin on the road ahead for Virat Kohli after another duck in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

R Ashwin backed Virat Kohli to be among the runs in the upcoming third ODI against Australia, scheduled for Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, in the meantime, he feels that there will be plenty of introspection from Virat Kohli's side regarding his recent dismissals.

"Fortunately for Rohit, he got a little bit of luck. He capitalized on that and made a score. But come Sydney, there is no reason why Virat should not make runs, but I think he would be thinking very deeply about how he has got out in these last 2 games. It is not going to be easy, but I really hope Virat comes out of this," R Ashwin said.

The former player also slammed the ongoing narrative of Kohli's potential final tour of Australia being exploited.

"I think there is not much to read between these lines. I don't think he should read too much into all this 'Farewell at Adelaide', 'Farewell at Melbourne', and all that. How many matches will you get outside India in one place? I'm sure he has got some happy memories in Adelaide, but I don't think he would be thinking that it is my last game at this venue, and I got out and all that. I don't think that should be running in his head," he opined.

The former skipper has expressed his admiration for the Adelaide Oval in the past, a venue where he scored his first Test hundred, and where he led Team India for the first time in Test cricket.

