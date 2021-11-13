"This journey has been arduous but not without support" - Mithali Raj pens an emotional note after receiving the prestigious Khel Ratna award

Veteran women's cricketer Mithali Raj recently received Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for her exceptional accomplishments while playing for the Indian cricket team. She is the first female cricketer in the country to earn this highest sporting honor.

Mithali Raj has been a torchbearer for Women's cricket in India for a long time now. The Indian Test and ODI skipper is also a consistent top-order batter who has won numerous matches due to her spectacular knocks.

President of India @rashtrapatibhvn President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 on Ms Mithali Raj in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Cricket.



· Highest run-scorer in Women's International Cricket

Mithali's consistent performances with the bat over the years for the Indian National Women's team have warranted her this opportunity. After receiving the prestigious award, Mithali Raj took to her official Twitter handle and penned an emotional note. It read:

"When I was growing up and learning to play this amazing game, representing my country was my dream. I always wanted to wear the blue jersey, which represents the absolute pride we feel for our nation. One strives for mastery but there are so many variables and infinite parameters that when success comes by, it often is a result of hours of grind every day."

She further added:

"This award is a validation of those hours, of all the sacrifices a player makes her entire life. I just wanted to give cricket everything I had and I think I am happy that I've pushed myself harder and harder to get to this momentous day. Today, I am honored, proud, and fortunate to be a part of Indian Cricket."

Even after achieving huge success in her career, Mithali Raj remained humble. In the note, she thanked everyone who supported and assisted her at various stages of her career.

"This journey has been arduous but not without the support of my mentors, family, friends, and seniors who paved the way for all of us and my teammates."

This accolade is not mine alone but I share it with everyone who has had a part to play in my journey: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj proclaimed that the honor she received belongs to everyone who assisted during her journey to this monumental stage.

"I owe so much to my country, my institution Indian Railways, administrators, selectors, coaches, trainers, physiotherapists, masseuses, supporters and fans for their patience and encouragement. This accolade is not mine alone but I share it with everyone who has had a part to play in my journey."

She also expressed gratitude towards Government members and BCCI officials for considering her for the esteemed award.

"Last but importantly, I express my warm gratitude to our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji who has bestowed this very prestigious honor upon me.

'I further extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Sports Minister Mr. Anurag Thakur ji, our Hon. Secretary Mr. Jay Shah ji, President Mr. Sourav Ganguly ji and the BCCI, for believing in me and considering me for the distinguished Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. It is indeed a huge honour & responsibility for me and I hope to do my best for my country," read her statement.

Mithali Raj is still a key player for the Indian Women's cricket team in ODI and Test formats. She will next be seen in action when India tour New Zealand in February next year.

Edited by Aditya Singh