"This knock showed why she is the No. 1 all-rounder" - Reema Malhotra lauds Ashleigh Gardner's performance in GG's WPL 2023 win against DC

Reema Malhotra has lauded Ashleigh Gardner for delivering a match-winning all-round performance in Gujarat Giants' (GG) Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Gardner smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 33 deliveries as the Gujarat Giants posted 147/4 after being asked to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 16. The spin-bowling all-rounder then returned figures of 2/19 in 3.4 overs to help her side bowl out Meg Lanning and Co. for 136 and register an 11-run win.

During a discussion on Sports18, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on Ashleigh Gardner's knock, to which she responded:

"What an amazing comeback from Ashleigh Gardner. This knock showed why she is the No. 1 all-rounder and a dangerous batter. The knock was extremely crucial. The partnership between Gardner and Laura Wolvaardt was very important."

The former Indian cricketer added that the Australian all-rounder proved why she is a player for the big occasion, saying:

"Before this, she had scored only 52 runs in five matches but today the half-century knock came. It shows that she is a big-match player and she showed that by doing it."

Malhotra pointed out that Gardner showed why teams back her even when she is going through a lean phase, elaborating:

"The shots she played went for boundaries even when the fielder was present at long-off, which means she puts in the power on every shot. This is her specialty. She is a specialist in white-ball cricket - T20s or one-day. Her bat might have been silent but that is why all the teams back her."

Gardner did not hit a six but struck nine fours during her 33-ball effort. Four of those boundaries came in the last two overs, which yielded 22 runs and helped the Gujarat Giants reach a fighting total.

"That is why she was picked by the Gujarat Giants" - Punam Raut on Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner and Laura Wolvaardt added 81 runs for the third wicket. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Punam Raut highlighted that Ashleigh Gardner would be elated about having delivered the goods for her side when it was most required, stating:

"That is why she was picked by the Gujarat Giants. This was expected from her for a long time and that performance finally came. It feels very good when your team is not doing well and you stand up and live up to expectations by delivering a good performance."

The Gujarat Giants leapfrogged the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the WPL 2023 points table after Thursday's win. They stand a good chance of making it through to the playoffs if they win their last two league phase games.

