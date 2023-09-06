"This man will never not be a winner"- Emotional fans hail Shikhar Dhawan for selfless post on India's World Cup 2023 squad

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan penned a heartfelt note for his fellow players who were picked in the Men in Blue squad for the ODI World Cup at home starting from October 5.

Dhawan himself was an integral part of India's ODI team for almost a decade, but loss of form and emergence of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill saw the team management move away from the veteran.

However, this didn't stop Dhawan from wishing his mates all the best for the tournament. Here's what he posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Congratulations to my fellow team mates & friends chosen to represent India in the WC 2023 tournament! With the prayers and support of 1.5 billion people, you carry our hopes and dreams. May you bring the cup back home 🏆 and make us proud! Go all out, Team India! 🇮🇳 #ChakDePhatte #WorldCup."

Fans on Twitter were in awe of Shikhar Dhawan for sportingly accepting the current situation rather than being disheartened about not getting picked. Some even felt bad for him and claimed that he should have at least been a part of the 15-member squad.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shikhar Dhawan's incredible ICC numbers

Shikhar Dhawan is known as Mr. ICC for India as he always brings out his best in crucial tournaments. He has played 10 games in ODI World Cups and has scored 537 runs at a fantastic average of 53.7 with three centuries to his name.

Dhawan also won the Golden Bat for being the highest run-scorer in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Shubman Gill certainly has big shoes to fill.

India's World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.