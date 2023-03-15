"This is Mumbai Indians heritage" - Fans erupt as MI win five on the trot and qualify for WPL 2023 playoffs

The Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season after they managed to beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by 55 runs in Match 12 at the Brabourne (CCI) on Tuesday (March 14).

On a pitch that seemed to grip a lot more than usual, MI still managed to score a competitive total of 162/8 in their 20 overs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored yet another half-century and gave the bowlers a fighting total.

Mumbai began brilliantly in the second innings, dismissing the dangerous Sophia Dunkley on the very first ball. From that point on, the Giants just lost their way and never really recovered.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Mumbai Indians for their incredible performance as they have now won all of their five games. Here are some of the reactions:

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Vs GG won by 143 runs

Vs RCB won by 9 wickets

Vs DC won by 8 wickets

Vs UP won by 8 wickets

Vs GG won by 55 runs



This is Mumbai Indians heritage. Vs GG won by 143 runsVs RCB won by 9 wicketsVs DC won by 8 wicketsVs UP won by 8 wicketsVs GG won by 55 runs This is Mumbai Indians heritage.

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



are sitting comfortably at top of the points table in WPL 2023 5 wins in a row for the Greatest Franchise Mumbai Indians 🛐 @mipaltan are sitting comfortably at top of the points table in WPL 2023 5 wins in a row for the Greatest Franchise Mumbai Indians 🛐@mipaltan are sitting comfortably at top of the points table in WPL 2023 💙 https://t.co/cXiXkoedqE

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Mumbai Indians is the only team to win their first ever 5 matches in WPL. No team did it in IPL. Mumbai Indians is the only team to win their first ever 5 matches in WPL. No team did it in IPL.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Mumbai Indians Captain Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL 2023:



•Won 5 consecutive matches.

•Table toppers in this WPL.

•First team to Qualified for playoffs.

•3 fifties in 4 innings.

•Most runs for MI.

•3 POM awards.

•Most POM awards in this WPL.



She's rulling - The domination! Mumbai Indians Captain Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL 2023:•Won 5 consecutive matches.•Table toppers in this WPL.•First team to Qualified for playoffs.•3 fifties in 4 innings.•Most runs for MI.•3 POM awards.•Most POM awards in this WPL.She's rulling - The domination! https://t.co/iNZXrMYiaT

𝐑𝐨-𝐇𝐢𝐓 हैं। 🇮🇳 FC 45° @imro45sh - Qualified into play-offs.

- 5th consecutive win.



Captain fantastic of Mumbai Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL. Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural WPL season. - Qualified into play-offs.- 5th consecutive win. Captain fantastic of Mumbai Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL. Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural WPL season. https://t.co/KzKBEpvZuj

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh 5th Consecutive wins for Mumbai Indians in this WPL 2023.



The domination, The streak of Mumbai Indians is continues.!!! 5th Consecutive wins for Mumbai Indians in this WPL 2023.The domination, The streak of Mumbai Indians is continues.!!!

«𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙪» @Beingshanu17

Zingaaatttttttttt !!!

@mipaltan #MumbaiIndians

Every Mumbai Indians Fans After Q In Front Of Our Team Name in Points Table !!!!Zingaaatttttttttt !!! Every Mumbai Indians Fans After Q In Front Of Our Team Name in Points Table !!!! Zingaaatttttttttt !!!💙@mipaltan #MumbaiIndianshttps://t.co/chek3Xm9x5

Mumbai Indians' spinners took full advantage of the spinning conditions

Nat Sciver-Brunt pushed GG on the backfoot straightaway as their biggest hope in Dunkley walked back for a golden duck. Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, and other batters did try to get on with the run-scoring, but the Mumbai spinners like Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Saika Ishaque ensured there was no momentum in their chase.

Having already sealed their place in the playoffs, MI would want to ensure they continue their winning momentum and, if possible, qualify directly to the final by finishing in the top spot. The Delhi Capitals (DC) are hot on their heels and Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will know that even a minor slip-up could take them into the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Poll : 0 votes