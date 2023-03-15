"This is Mumbai Indians heritage" - Fans erupt as MI win five on the trot and qualify for WPL 2023 playoffs

The Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season after they managed to beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by 55 runs in Match 12 at the Brabourne (CCI) on Tuesday (March 14).
On a pitch that seemed to grip a lot more than usual, MI still managed to score a competitive total of 162/8 in their 20 overs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored yet another half-century and gave the bowlers a fighting total.
Mumbai began brilliantly in the second innings, dismissing the dangerous Sophia Dunkley on the very first ball. From that point on, the Giants just lost their way and never really recovered.
Fans on Twitter hailed the Mumbai Indians for their incredible performance as they have now won all of their five games. Here are some of the reactions:
Mumbai Indians' spinners took full advantage of the spinning conditions
Nat Sciver-Brunt pushed GG on the backfoot straightaway as their biggest hope in Dunkley walked back for a golden duck. Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, and other batters did try to get on with the run-scoring, but the Mumbai spinners like Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Saika Ishaque ensured there was no momentum in their chase.
Having already sealed their place in the playoffs, MI would want to ensure they continue their winning momentum and, if possible, qualify directly to the final by finishing in the top spot. The Delhi Capitals (DC) are hot on their heels and Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will know that even a minor slip-up could take them into the Eliminator.
Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Gujarat Giants XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
