"This nation is making a mistake by putting expectations on you" - Ahmad Shahzad slams Pakistan batters for dismal showing in 2nd Pak-Ban Test 2024

Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad has slammed the side's batters for another dismal showing in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. After losing the first Test on the back of their second innings total of 146, Pakistan scored 274 and 172 in the two innings of the second Test.

Being bundled out for less than 200 has left the hosts in a precarious position of being whitewashed in a home series against Bangladesh. In their run-chase of 185, the visitors are 42/0 at stumps on Day 4.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the fourth day of play, Shahzad had a go at the Pakistan batters. He said:

"Bangladeshi bowlers strike back. And the Bangladeshi bowlers have once again made the Pakistani batsmen dance to their tunes. The same shot selections that we have been talking about — the T20 shots — we have seen them once again. The bat of the batsman is going so far away from his body. In T20 cricket or in T10 cricket as well, when a player gets out like this, the coaches question them."

Trending

"You are getting out by hitting these shots in Test cricket. You are not learning from your mistakes. Maybe you don’t have the desire or the skills. Or maybe we are making a mistake by putting expectations on you or this nation is making a mistake by putting expectations on you. You are playing with their emotions like this," he added.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan's 10-wicket loss in the first Test was their first-ever in the longest format against Bangladesh. A defeat in the ongoing match would be their fifth consecutive in the red-ball format since Shan Masood took over as captain.

"When you lose to Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, or Ireland, these things are not a fluke" - Ahmad Shahzad on Pakistan cricket team

Ahmad Shahzad believes Pakistan's struggles against Bangladesh are more of a continuation of their struggles against most teams across formats over the past year.

Since reaching the No. 1 spot in the ODI rankings during the Asia Cup last year, Pakistan have endured a horrific fall in all three formats. Early exits in the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups and four consecutive Test defeats have made the past year forgettable for Pakistan fans.

"The Bangladesh cricket Test team has come here. They have defeated you in the first match and made history. After that, they are dominating in the second match as well. This means that this is not a fluke. When you lose to Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, or Ireland, these things are not a fluke. This is the reality of Pakistan cricket. You have brought Pakistan cricket to this level," Shahzad said in the same video.

Shahzad blamed players as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board for the team's poor showing. He added:

"I don’t hold only the players responsible for this. The PCB is equally responsible. Because some things were right in front of us. We had to take some decisions. But we did the same thing that we do every time. We tried to distract the public by talking on TV. After that, we thought that Bangladesh cricket will come. We will definitely defeat them. When we defeat them, the public’s anger will cool down."

Bangladesh will begin Day 5 (September 3), needing another 142 runs with 10 wickets in hand to complete the 2-0 series win against Pakistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️