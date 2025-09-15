"This is not the Oman team" - Former India cricketer's ruthless dig at Pakistan after heavy loss to India in Asia Cup 2025 

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin explained how Pakistan batters underestimated and erred against Jasprit Bumrah during the Asia Cup 2025 group stage encounter. The new-look Pakistani batting unit stood no chance against the Indian bowling unit as they could only muster a total of 127 after opting to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Ad

The Men in Green were off to a horror start as Saim Ayub perished to Hardik Pandya in the first over itself. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Haris tried to take on Jasprit Bumrah the very next over, but could only top-edge it and be caught after scoring just three runs off five deliveries.

Only two batters among the top seven in the batting line-up were able to record double figures as the spinners took over the duties from the pacers after their new ball duties.

Ad

Trending

Ashwin highlighted the lack of footwork by the Pakistani batters, and how they made the mistake of not giving respect to the opposition bowlers.

"Apart from Saim Ayub, I don't think the Pakistan team has any class. If we compare the batting of both sides, Abhishek Sharma stepped out first ball, used his feet against Shaheen Shah Afridi. In stark comparison, Mohammad Haris was rooted in crease trying to heave Jasprit Bumrah across the line, and the ball went straight up. You cannot play such a shot against Bumrah, this is not the Oman team. You can hit bowlers like that, but it is not the same here," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

"Pakistan have also been tactically very, very poor. Even Hasan Nawaz was looking to hit without any foot movement. Look at Tilak Varma instead, he played the reverse sweep, scored through the off side, played the slog sweep. So, India tactically, technically, and strategically, are in a different league." he added.

When asked whether the current Pakistani outfit were the weakest playing XI that the arch-rivals have ever put out against India, Ashwin decided to frame the argument with a different perspective.

Ad

"This is the strongest Indian T20 team that we have put on against Pakistan. That is the way I like to look at it. This is not explosive batting, but it is just unbelievably good, tactical, proper batting. Where did the Indian players get this exposure? Through the IPL. The players are used to playing shots under pressure now. It is a habit now," the former Indian player stated.

Ad

This now marks Team India's third consecutive win over Pakistan in the shortest format. The streak began with the Men in Blue's iconic win during the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"Has Afridi seen Abhishek in the IPL to know that he might step out?" - R Ashwin on the youngster's first over onslaught in India's win over Pakistan

One of the major highlights of the one-sided clash was the manner in which Abhishek Sharma took down Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over of the run chase. The unfaed youngster stepped out to kick-start the run chase with a thumping boundary down the ground, followed by a maximum through the off side.

Ad

Ashwin remarked how Abhishek Sharma predicted Shaheen Shah Afridi's strategy with ease, and noted that the bowler was not prepared for it.

"Abhishek Sharma stepped out first ball against Shaheen Shah Afridi, because he knows he is going to bowl full to him to try and extract swing. But, has Afridi seen Abhishek in the IPL to know that he might step out? Even while batting, they were just not able to pick Kuldeep Yadav at all. A lot of the other teams will bat better than this." Ashwin said.

Ad

Ashwin also slammed Pakistan's ability to play agains spin, and also their sub-par spin bowling unit when compared to the Men in Blue's skilled tweakers.

"Today, Salman Ali Agha was all at sea against Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. In Pakistan, the spinners, they are not even at a standard that Indian spinners are at first class level. I don't think Pakistan have the ability to challenge India in these conditions," he added.

The Pakistan skipper survived an early LBW call courtesy of a review, but struggled throughout his stay at the crease. His painful 12-ball knock was brought to an end by Axar Patel as he departed after scoring just three runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news