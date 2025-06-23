"This one is special" - Athiya Shetty reacts to KL Rahul's hundred in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Picture]

Bollywood actress and wife of star Indian batter KL Rahul reacted to his century on the fourth day of the first Test between England and India. The first Test is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

In India's second innings, opening the batting, KL Rahul reached the three-figure mark in the 62nd over, scoring a brace off the final delivery off the over by Shoaib Bashir.

Athiya Shetty put up a story on her official Instagram handle. She posted a picture of Rahul from the match, celebrating his hundred.

"This one is special," she wrote on her story with a heart emoji and also tagged the batter.

Below is the screenshot of her Instagram story reacting to Rahul's hundred in the ongoing first Test -

Screenshot of Athiya Shetty's Instagram story - Source: Athiya Shetty/IG

Heading into the Tea break on day four, KL Rahul is unbeaten on 120 off 227 balls, hitting 15 boundaries in his knock. The right-hander has been in brilliant touch, batting like a dream throughout the innings.

KL Rahul becomes first Asian opener to score three hundreds in England in Tests

With his unbeaten ton in the ongoing opening Test against England, KL Rahul also became the first Asian opener to have scored three hundreds in England in Test cricket.

Rahul overhauled big names such as Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, Ravi Shastri, and Tamim Iqbal, who all have two Test hundreds as openers in England.

His first Test hundred in England came at The Oval in 2018, where he had scored 149 runs off 224 balls while opening the batting in India's second innings. His second Test hundred in England came in 2021 at the iconic Lord's. He had scored 129 runs off 250 balls in the first innings, again as an opener.

Overall, Rahul now has nine Test hundreds to his name in his international career so far. Notably, eight of them have come playing away from home while he has only one Test hundred at home.

In the absence of senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Rahul, as an experienced batter, has taken on the responsibility, having scored a well-made 42 in the first innings as well.

