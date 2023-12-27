“This is his shot” - Vikram Rathour defends Rohit Sharma being dismissed while attempting a hook on Day 1 in Centurion

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has defended skipper Rohit Sharma, who fell to Kagiso Rabada while attempting a hook early on Day 1 of the Centurion Test against South Africa on Tuesday, December 26. Rathour pointed out that Rohit is often referred to as the best puller in the world and added that the team management will back him to take on the short ball as the Indian captain believes in playing the stroke.

India suffered a massive setback in the first session of the Boxing Day Test as skipper Rohit (5) fell to Rabada after South Africa asked the visitors to bat first under challenging conditions. The Indian captain took on a short ball from the Proteas pacer, but only managed to give a catch to long leg.

There was some criticism of the Indian captain over his choice of stroke. However, speaking at the end of the opening day’s play in Centurion, batting coach Rathour defended Rohit.

He was quoted as saying by India Today:

"Rohit, I mean, I have spoken about it earlier as well. This is the shot he believes in, this is the shot he scores a lot of runs with. This is his shot. So, he is going to play this shot."

"Some days, it will come off. Some days, it won't. So today, it didn't. We can talk about it. On another day, he will hit for a six and everybody will say this is the shot he plays really well. We have heard people say he is the best puller in the world. He believes in it. We are okay, as a team management we are backing it," the former India opener went on to add.

India ended Day 1 of the Centurion Test against South Africa at 208/8 with KL Rahul (70* off 105) holding the innings together.

“It was a good recovery partnership from Kohli and Shreyas” - Vikram Rathour

After being asked to bat first, India got off to a disastrous start, losing 3/24. Virat Kohli (38) and Shreyas Iyer (31) lifted the visitors with a fourth-wicket stand of 68 before Rahul guided them past 200.

Reflecting on the Kohli-Shreyas stand, Rathour said:

"The condition was tough. After losing three wickets, it was a good recovery partnership from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, they both have played well.”

He added that batting was always going to be challenging given the conditions and asserted that India did a reasonable job.

"It was always going to be challenging. The weather was an issue. The wicket was under cover for a day or more than that. It was always going to be challenging as batting group. We would have loved to have couple of more wickets in hand. But we have done reasonably well,” Rathour opined.

For South Africa, Rabada starred with 5/44, while debutant Nandre Burger claimed 2/50.

