"This win goes to all the people of Afghanistan" - Rashid Khan shares heartwarming note after beating Pakistan

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan penned an emotional note after his side thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets to wrap up the three-match T20I series, with one game still to go.

Chasing 131, the Afghan cruised home with one ball to spare, riding on contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Najibullah Zadran to hand the Men in Green one of their most humiliating defeats.

A day after scripting history, Rashid dedicated the win to the people of Afghanistan and their fans across the world.

"WE DID IT!!! I am so proud of this team 💙 This win goes to all the people of Afghanistan and our fans around the 🌏," he wrote on Instagram.

In the first T20I, Afghanistan thrashed Pakistan by six wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, March 24.

Mohammad Nabi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round efforts. He picked up two wickets before playing a match-winning knock of 38* to see his side through in a low-scoring contest. Najibullah Zadran also chipped in with a useful knock of 17* off 23 balls.

"Pleasure to lead this wonderful team" - Rashid Khan

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan showered praise on his teammates after they scripted history in the UAE. He also stressed that it's a privilege for him to captain the team.

"Great honor and pleasure to lead this wonderful team," Rashid said at the end of the game. "Great effort with the ball, and then we took it deep and finished it off. This wicket is always a 150-160 wicket.

"But Pakistan-Afghanistan game is pressure game and that makes it 125-130. 130 was a good total, but we tried our best to take it deep and finish it."

With the series already done and dusted, Pakistan will look to salvage some pride in the final game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, March 27.

