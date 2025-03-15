Thisara Perera says former England player is better all-rounder than Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya [Exclusive]

Sri Lankan Lions captain Thisara Perera recently participated in a 'This or That' game in the all-rounders category. Perera picked former South African player Jacques Kallis as the best all-rounder in the game.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of Asian Legends League 2025 in Nathdwara, Thisara Perera played the popular 'This or That' game. In this game, Perera had to pick one of the two all-rounder choices given to him based on who he felt was the better player.

The game started with Sanath Jayasuriya and Yuvraj Singh. Perera picked Jayasuriya over Shane Watson as well, but then he chose England's Andrew Flintoff over Jayasuriya. Perera continued to pick Flintoff over star Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Sri Lankan Lions skipper finally gave up on Flintoff when Shahid Afridi's name came up. However, he then picked Ben Stokes over Afridi and eventually picked Jacques Kallis over Stokes in the 'This or That' game.

"It's a really nice city" - Thisara Perera shares his experience of playing in Nathdwara

Nathdwara's newly built Miraj International Cricket Stadium is playing host to the inaugural Asian Legends League tournament. Thisara Perera is the captain of the Sri Lankan Lions team, and they will take on Afghanistan Pathans in the knockout round soon. Sharing his experience of playing in Nathdwara, Perera said:

"It's a really nice city. Actually, I played for a lot of IPL teams and all over India. So, I think this one is much better than few grounds. I think it's huge and it's nicely built by the Miraj Company. Definitely, it will be a very huge ground in the future."

Even after retiring from international cricket, Perera continues to impress with his all-round skills in T20 leagues. It will be interesting to see if he can lead the Sri Lankan Lions to the Asian Legends League championship.

