"Those little efforts will give us more results consistently" - Rohit Sharma addresses Indian dressing room after clinching series against the West Indies

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lavished praise on his teammates for buying into the management's philosophy at the conclusion of a successful T20I series against the West Indies. The 35-year old captain expressed his delight at most of the contingent walking the talk as the visitors completed a 4-1 rout of the hosts across the five-match series.

In a video posted on the official website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rohit was seen addressing the squad just after the conclusion of the final contest in Lauderhill. Head coach Rahul Dravid was among those keenly listening to what he had to say.

Appreciating the squad for buying into a different mindset, he said:

"I just want to appreciate it since it takes a lot to change your game...to get into a different mindset...to understand what the team requires at every point in time. For me individual brilliance is good but those little-little efforts from all of us is what will give us more results consistently. And that is what we're looking to do."

"It's one thing talking about it and another thing going out there trying to do it" - Rohit Sharma after series win

The skipper further delved into how happy he was with the team walking the talk and trying to do what they wanted to achieve.

"We've talked many a time about what we've wanted to do, how we wanted to play. It's one thing talking about it and another thing going out there trying to do it. Doing it is a different and trying to do it...that is what I felt, that everyone was trying to do that. In that, most of us actually went and did it. So that to me was very, very pleasing. We are not one or two guys or not me or him walking the talk, but all of us are doing that," said Rohit.

The skipper was quick to point out that things won't stop at this and that they still have a long way to go as a unit. He stressed that the focus will remain on some of the small aspects of the game.

"I really want to appreciate all of us buying into that thought and then going out there and actually doing it. It takes a lot...trust me it's not easy but we've tried it and we've succeeded on most occasions which is a good thing. This is what I wanted to address as a captain to the group because it was one important thing we wanted to achieve and I thought we pretty much achieved it. But it doesn't mean it's the end of the road for us - there's lots to play for and we will continue to keep talking up those little aspects of the game," he added.

India clinched the five-match T20I series 4-1 with an 88-run victory at Lauderhill on Sunday. With Rohit rested for the contest, Hardik Pandya led the Men in Blue. Axar Patel was declared the Player of the Match for his spell of 3/16, while Arshdeep Singh took the Player of the Series honor.

Are India casting themselves as title favorites for the T20 World Cup later this year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Sai Krishna