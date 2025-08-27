"Those lungs would burn" - AB de Villiers reveals his experience of BCCI's new Bronco test

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers spoke about the challenging nature of the Bronco test. His comments came after several reports suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to introduce the fitness test for Indian cricketers.

De Villiers stated that he has given the Bronco test multiple times in his career. He suggested that at times his lungs would burn during the test in high altitude locations.

The 41-year-old said in his latest YouTube video (at 5:00):

"I actually didn't even know when the team told me about it. I said, 'What is a Bronco Test?' But when they explained it to me, I knew exactly what it was. I've been doing it ever since I was 16 years old. Over here in South Africa, we call it the sprint repeat ability test.

"It's one of the worst you can do. Very clearly remember at the University of Pretoria, also at SuperSport Park, in the cold winter mornings of South Africa, in particular, where there's not a lot of oxygen, the altitude here is, I think, 1,500 meters above sea level. So, not a lot of oxygen, and those lungs would burn."

It is worth noting that the Bronco test has five consecutive sets of shuttle runs of 60m, 40m, and 20m. The particular test is commonly used as a fitness drill in rugby.

"There is no need to change something that is working" - R Ashwin reacts to India's plan of introducing the Bronco test

Former India spinner R Ashwin slammed the BCCI's decision to introduce the Bronco test. He opined that there was nothing wrong with the existing fitness test and hence there was no requirement for a change.

He also reckoned that the newly appointed strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux should have worked alongside the former coach for a smooth transition. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said (via The Times of India):

"I just want to raise some questions. As a player, the problem is one of continuity. I would really like some continuity. It is important to give that. Whenever a new trainer comes in, he should work with the outgoing trainer for six months to one year to give the handover. There is no need to change something that is working. If something is working, then it needs to be discussed and then changed."

The reports of BCCI's plans for the fitness test have drawn mixed reactions among former Indian cricketers. Manoj Tiwary even claimed that the test has been introduced to sideline some players from Team India.

