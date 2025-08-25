"It has been introduced to keep a few players out" - Former KKR batter's massive claim on Bronco Test inclusion for Team India's players

Former Team India batter Manoj Tiwary believes the Bronco Test has been introduced to keep certain players out of the side. Following the recent England tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced the Rugby-inspired fitness Test, replacing the Yo-Yo Test, for player eligibility in terms of fitness.Given the high degree of difficulty of the Bronco Test, Tiwary suggested that the management mandating such extreme conditions will result in the exclusion of a select few players.He told Crictracker in a recent interview:&quot;I believe this Bronco Test, which was introduced a few days back, I think it is for the players like Rohit Sharma and someone who I believe they don't want them to be part of the team in future. And that's why it has been introduced. It has been brought in, obviously, to set the fitness parameter at the highest level, but also I believe it has been introduced to keep a few players out, as like what happened when our Indian great legends like Gambhir, Sehwag, and Yuvraj, and others were doing really well.&quot;He continued:&quot;The Bronco Test will be one of the toughest fitness test parameters which has been introduced by the Indian cricket. But the only question is, why now? Why not when your new head coach got the assignment from the very first series? Whose idea is it? Who introduced this? Who enforced this Bronco Test a few days back?&quot;It has been just over one year since Gautam Gambhir took over as India's head coach, replacing Rahul Dravid. Team India has also seen several senior players retire from the Test format during this period.&quot;I would say Shreyas Iyer&quot; - Manoj Tiwary on India's next ODI captain after Rohit SharmaManoj Tiwary backed Shreyas Iyer to become India's next ODI captain once Rohit Sharma decides to hang up his boots. However, the former batter feels Iyer might have stiff competition from Shubman Gill for the role, given Gambhir's bias towards the current Test captain.When asked about India's next ODI skipper, Tiwary said (via the aforementioned source):&quot;I would say Shreyas Iyer, because the way he has led, wherever he has led in the franchise cricket, I have not seen him in the first-class cricket, but he has got a trophy as well for Mumbai in domestic as well. In 2024, KKR emerged champions, where he was a captain, but he didn't get the credit which he was supposed to get. Now, the PR runs in such a way that the credit is given to only one individual in the team.&quot;He concluded:&quot;But at the same time, he will be fighting this captaincy battle with Shubman Gill because the current coach, Gautam Gambhir, likes Shubman Gill more than Shreyas Iyer. So there will be a fight.&quot;Iyer recently led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 in his maiden season with the franchise. The side just fell short of capturing the title, losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the summit clash.