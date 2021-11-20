3 players and coach shown the door from Lanka Premier League 2021 for participation in unsanctioned tournament 

Three Sri Lankan players and a coach who were all set to be a part of the impending second edition of the Lankan Premier League have now been disqualified from the tournament after the International Cricket Council's (ICC) intervention.

According to recent reports from the Sri Lankan media, the four individuals will not be eligible to feature in the Lanka Premier League because of their participation in an unsanctioned cricket competition in Nairobi, Kenya.

Players choosing to play tournaments that are disapproved of by the ICC are no longer eligible for sanctioned cricket. The names of the four people are yet to be officially announced by the organizers.

The latest edition of the franchise-based T20 league is scheduled to kick off on December 5. The players' draft took place on November 9, and the likes of Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are among the noteworthy names who will be seen in action during the tournament.

Lanka Premier League 2021 squads:

Colombo Stars

Chris Gayle, Dushmantha Chameera, Ahamed Shehzad, Dilshan Munaweera, Mohammad Irfan, Al Ameen Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Pathum Nissanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Seepage Prasanna, Manpreet Singh, Gihan Rupasinghe, Lahiru Gamage, TM Sampath, Nuwanidu Fernando, Jehan Daniel, M Maduranga, N Priyadarshana, Hashan Dumindu, K Kabilraj.

Dambulla Giants

Imran Tahir, Dasun Shanaka, Rilee Rossouw, Chamika Karunaratne, Shoaib Maqsood, Odean Smith, Josh Little, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Tharindu Ratnayake, Lahiru Udana, Sacha de Alwis, Muditha Lakshan, Kalana Perera, S Jayathilake, M Ravichandrakumar, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Edirisinghe.

Kandy Warriors

Rovman Powell, Charith Asalanka, Cameron Delport, Lahiru Kumara, Mohammad Mithun, Nazmul Islam Apu, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Angelo Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardena, Amjad Khan, Ishan Jayaratne, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Ayana Siriwardena, Nimesh Vimukthi, Udara Jayasundara, Shashika Dulshan, Kalhara Senaratne.

Galle Gladiators

Mohammad Hafeez, Isuru Udana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Mendis, Samit Patel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Lahiru Madhushanka, Dilshan Madhushanka, Ashian Daniel, Kevin Koththigoda, Mohammed Shamaaz, Suminda Lakshan, Angelo Jayasinghe, Mohammad Amir.

Jaffna Kings

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Faf du Plessis, Thisara Perera, Wahab Riaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Chaturanga De Silva, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Gunasekera, V Viyaskanth, T Dinoshan, Ashan Randika, R Thenurathan, Krishan Sanjula.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Jaffna Stallions can defend their LPL championship title this year? Yes No 4 votes so far